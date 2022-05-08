Wings Bullpen Shines in Mother's Day Win

Timely hitting from shortstop Luis Garcia and another excellent outing from the Red Wings bullpen led to a 2-1 win over the RailRiders as the Wings wrapped up a 9-3 homestand Sunday afternoon at Frontier Field.

With the win, the Wings (18-12) are now off to their best start since 2007.

The bullpen continues to shine this season for Rochester. Following an early exit from starter Jefry Rodriguez (1-1, 5.57), Ben Braymer, Francisco Perez, Jordan Weems, and Carl Edwards Jr. combined to pitch 6 1/3 scoreless allowing just one hit while striking out eight.

Left fielder Andrew Stevenson gave the Red Wings their first run of the game in the third inning, hitting a fly ball to center field, just deep enough to score catcher Tres Barrera on a sacrifice fly.

Garcia drove home the go-ahead run in the bottom on the fifth, hitting the first pitch he saw into left field, allowing Barrera to score easily.

First baseman Joey Meneses and Stevenson each finished the game with two hits. Meneses finished the series batting .500 (10-for-20).

The Red Wings take to the road next week, travelling to Worcester for a six game series against the Red Sox at Polar Park. RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-2, 5.56) will toe the rubber for the Red Wings, taking on RHP Connor Seabold (3-0, 1.63). First pitch is at 6:45.

