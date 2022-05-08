Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

HOT WINGS: With a win on Sunday afternoon the Red Wings improved to 18-12, the best record Rochester has had through the first 30 games of the season since 2007...of the 18 wins, 11 have come at home (2nd in IL, 1st in IL East)...the 11 wins at home in their first 30 games is tied for most in Frontier Field history (2002)...the Wings are also back in first place for the first time since 2018, a hiatus that lasted 1,437 days....with the 2-1 win, Rochester is now 6-2 in one run games.

CAAAARRRLLL: Carl Edwards Jr. came out of the bullpen and earned a save for the third time this series on Sunday afternoon...the right-hander now leads the Wings' in saves on the season, passing left-hander Alberto Baldonado for the clubhouse lead...with the save Edwards Jr. now ranks 10th in the International League in that category.

WUIS GARCIA: Luis Garcia came through for the Rochester, singling to score Tres Barrera in the bottom of the 5th...the RBI single for Garcia marks his 20th of the season, putting him just one behind Joey Meneses for the clubhouse lead...Garcia and Meneses rank just outside the top ten across the International League in RBI, with Garcia slotting in at 15th and Menses at 13th.

BIG BALLER BRAYMER: Ben Braymer came on for starter Jefry Rodriguez and blanked Scranton Wilkes-Barre through his 3.0 innings on the bump...Braymer's three-inning outing was his longest of the season thus far, posting personal season records in strikeouts (4), and hits allowed (0).

JOEY DOUBLES: Joey Meneses doubled in the bottom of the 5th, picking up his fourth of the series... the righty has registered seven extra base hits in the last ten games, with a .384 (10-for-26) batting average over that same span.

RAILRIDERS NOTES

WES-NAH-SKI: RailRiders' starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski pitched 5.0 innings allowing just two runs on four hits, with six strikeouts and one walk...the left-hander has opposing batters batting just .222 on the season with a 2.70 earned run average.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1MvTOrCWJUY5oaeLGMtfLDUn0dOMNwhZH?usp=sharing

ââScranton Wilkes-Barre (10-19) 1 vs Rochester Red Wings 2 (18-12)

Sunday, May 8th, 2022 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY

Final: ROC 2, SWB 1

WP: Braymer (2-1)

LP: Wesneski (0-4)

SV: Edwards Jr (3)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Scranton/WB 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1

Rochester 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 6 2

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:06 pm

Temperature: 60F

Time of Game: 2:45 pm

Attendance: 4,574

Home Runs:â

None

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Jefry Rodriguez 2.2 IP, 2 H, R, ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB, WP, 15 BF, 75-39 (P:S), left down 2-0

LHP Hayden Wesneski 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 6 SO, 21 BF, 83-60 (P:S), down 2-1

