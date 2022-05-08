Dunand Homers in Major League Debut

May 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder Joe Dunand hit a home run in his MLB debut on Saturday for the Miami Marlins against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He is the first Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the big leagues in 2022.

By homering off Padres left-hander Sean Manaea, Dunand became the third Marlin to homer in his first big league at-bat. Dunand later doubled in the fifth and finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in an 8-0 Marlins win.

A second-round pick by Miami in 2017 out of NC State, Dunand logged time for Jacksonville when the Jumbo Shrimp were a Double-A club in 2018-19, and has also played on the Triple-A Jumbo Shrimp in 2021-22. In 14 games this season for Jacksonville, Dunand has batted .255/.368/.426/.794 with five doubles, one home run, seven RBIs and 11 runs scored.

A native of Miami, Dunand posted a .999 OPS (.287/.368/.632) during his final season at NC State, registering 12 doubles, three triples, 18 homers, 51 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 61 games. Following the season, he was named to the All-ACC Second Team.

In addition to being the first former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the majors in 2022, Dunand is the 936th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 8, 2022

Dunand Homers in Major League Debut - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.