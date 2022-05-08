SWB RailRiders Game Notes

May 8, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10 -18) vs Rochester Red Wings (17-12)

Game 29 | Road Game 17 | Frontier Field | Rochester, NY | Sunday, May 8, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RH Hayden Wesneski (0-3, 2.63) vs. RH Jefry Rodriguez (1-1, 5.89)

Wesneski: Allowed 2 R in 4 H over 5.0 IP with 6 K and 0 BB in 5/03 Loss @ ROC (2-0 Red Wings)

Rodriguez: Worked 5.1 scoreless, allowing 3 H with 3 K in 5/03 Win vs SWB (2-0 ROC)

ROCHESTER, NY (May 7, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were swept by Rochester Red Wings in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Frontier Field, falling 9-2 in game one and 7-6 in 10 innings in game two.

Rochester took the lead in the second inning of game one on a home run by Joey Meneses, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre forged ahead on back-to-back run scoring doubles by Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial in the third inning. The Red Wings quickly answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, added three in the fourth and capped the scoring with a three-run sixth inning.

Deivi Garcia (0-2) took the loss, allowing the first six runs, four earned, on four hits and three walks over 3.1 innings pitched.

In game two, the RailRiders tallied the first run on an RBI single by Jose Peraza in the second. Rochester plated two in their half of the third, but SWB jumped back ahead in the third inning on Phillips Evans second home run of the year; a two-run shot to left into the wind. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added three runs on three hits in the fifth inning, keyed by a run-scoring double from Rob Brantly. The Red Wings again answered immediately with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game. With the game deadlocked after seven, neither team scored in the eighth and both clubs scored their pace of play runner in the ninth. After SWB was held in check in the top of the tenth, the Red Wings got a walk-off single from Josh Palacios to score former RailRider Matt Lipka from third for the win. Michael Gomez (1-1) took the loss while Patrick Murphy (1-0) pitched the final two frames for the win.

STOP AND GO - Greg Bird and David Freitas saw their lengthy on-base streaks snapped in the doubleheader on Saturday. Bird's 10-game streak, dating back to April 23, was halted with an 0-3 performance in game one. Freitas saw his nine-game run stopped with an 0-3 day as well. Estevan Florial, however, extended his streak to 10-in-a-row with a game one double. Florial has reached safely in each game he has played in since April 24. In that span, he has had a three-game hitting streak, a current five game hitting streak and an OBP of .500.

LONG TIME GONE: The RailRiders and Red Wings played three extra innings in game two of the twinbill Saturday; matching the most additional baseball played since the extra inning runner rule was instituted in 2018. SWB played two 12-inning games last season as well (three extra frames). No Scranton/Wilkes-Barre game has gone beyond three additional innings since August 21, 2015, when the RailRiders topped Rochester 3-2 in 14 innings at PNC Field.

FIRST TRY... THIS TIME - Clarke Schmidt worked 2.1 innings in his first start of the season. The right-hander faced four batter in each of the first two innings before four out of five batters he faced in the third reached base. Schmidt threw 46 pitches, 28 for strikes, struck out three and walked two.

OUR MAN ARMANDO - RailRiders infielder Armando Alvarez mashes against Rochester. In 29 career games against the Red Wings, Alvarez is batting .318 (35-110) with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 20 runs batted in. All seven of his home runs against Rochester happened over 16 games last season and accounted for 70% of his season total.

SWEET FEET - Estevan Florial stole three bases Friday night, including the front half of a double steal with Oswald Peraza that gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre their first run of the series. Florial took the team lead with eight stolen bases. No RailRiders stole more than three bases last season, with Andrew Velazquez accomplishing the feat twice.

TOP NOTCH - Luis Gil struck out nine batters on Thursday night; the most by any RailRiders pitcher this season. His tally also matched his career-best in Triple-A. Gil struck out nine batters twice last season with SWB, including July 21 as part of the combined no-hitter against the Red Wings. Gil's five innings on Thursday was his longest outing of the season to-date.

BULLISH - JP Sears pitched the final three innings on Thursday. It was his third relief outing of the season with each of the first two coming for the Yankees. It marked his first Minor League relief effort since June 6, 2021, while pitching for Somerset against the Reading Fightins'. Sears struck out four Thursday, including getting the side on strikes in his first inning of the night.

BLANKED SPACE - Earlier this week, the RailRiders were shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since May of 2018. The Pawtucket Red Sox blanked SWB on May 5 and 6 at McCoy Stadium, winning both games by identical 2-0 tallies. The club was also held scoreless in two straight games of a doubleheader at Lehigh Valley one week earlier, falling 4-0 and 3-0 on April 29, 2018, at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Thursday's loss was the fourth time that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been shut out this season.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 1-14 record... The RailRiders did not finish the month of April with a winning record (9-13)... Scranton Wilkes-Barre entered the last series with Lehigh Valley with 11 stolen bases on the season as a team. They ended up stealing 11 bases in those six games.

ON DECK - The RailRiders will be in Rochester throughout the week. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 10 to host the Syracuse Mets for the first time this season. It's 'Twosday' at the ballpark. Get 2-for-1 lawn or bleacher seats online only. While there, enjoy $2 Landshark Lager tallboys for two hours after gates open, presented by PrimoHoagies and The River.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees were rained again Saturday and host the Texas Rangers for a doubleheader today. Gerrit Cole goes in game one and Jordan Montgomery squares off with former RailRider Glenn Otto in game two... Somerset plays a doubleheader today against New Hampshire. The Patriots game last night was postponed and will be made up June 15... Hudson Valley was rained out again last night and will play two today at Jersey Shore. Last night's game will be made up on June 8 as part of a doubleheader at Dutchess Stadium... Tampa dropped a 3-2 final at Bradenton on Saturday night. Yankees catcher Ben Rortvedt started a rehab assignment for his oblique strain and went 1-2 with a sixth inning home run while serving as the Tarpons designated hitter.

