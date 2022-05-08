Mets get the best of Lehigh Valley in series finale

(Syracuse, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-13) were unable to get a victory on Mother's Day as they lost to the Syracuse Mets (10-19) by a score of 11-4. The 'Pigs still won the series by winning four out of the six games. Austin Wynns had a big day at the plate, falling a triple short of a cycle.

Syracuse scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Colton Eastman (0-2). Patrick Mazeika hit an RBI double that scored Wyatt Young. The Mets extended their lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning as Nick Dini homered against Eastman.

Eastman allowed two runs over four innings pitched. Jakob Hernandez entered the game to pitch the bottom of the fifth inning and then ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning. Mark Vientos hit at two-run home run that was followed by Dini's second home run of the game. Syracuse took a 5-0 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning.

Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (1-1) pitched five shutout innings and struck out eight batters. Wynns belted a three-run home run against Alex Claudio in the top of the seventh inning that cut Syracuse's lead to 5-3. The Mets answered with six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take an 11-3 lead. Syracuse scored three runs against Aaron Barrett and the other three against Braeden Ogle.

Dalton Guthrie gave Lehigh Valley their fourth in of the game in the top of the eighth inning when he hit an RBI single against Colin Holderman that scored Will Toffey.

The IronPigs return home to begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Buffalo Bisons. First pitch at Coca-Cola Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

