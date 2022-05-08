Fitzgerald, Casas Go Deep in Loss at Toledo

TOLEDO, O.H. - The Worcester Red Sox (15-15) dropped their fourth game in a row on Sunday afternoon, a 7-2 loss to close the series against the Toledo Mud Hens (14-14) at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo decided the ballgame early on, putting up five first inning runs against WooSox starter Carlos Martínez, who made his organizational debut after signing a Minor League deal with Boston yesterday. The Mud Hens cracked five hits in the frame, scoring runs on RBI hits from Ryan Lavarnway, Dustin Garneau and Jack Lopez.

Martínez exited after a two-run double by Lopez, finishing his first start of 2022 with the following line: 0.2 IP, 5 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 0 K.

Eduard Bazardo was strong as the first man out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. The right-hander delivered 73% strikes, striking out three and allowing one hit.

After Bazardo, Darwinzon Hernandez entered in the fourth-he walked the first two men he faced, then got a groundout, a sac-fly by Kody Clemens and a strikeout to close the frame. That run made it 6-0, and Hernandez would bear down from there, delivering two straight runless innings, including a strike out of the side in the fifth.

Worcester got runs late on a pair of home runs: Ryan Fitzgerald crushed a solo shot in the seventh to put the WooSox on the board, and Triston Casas added a homer of his own in the eighth. Fitzgerald's long ball marked his eighth of the season and his second in three days, while Casas' gave him his sixth of the year.

Kaleb Ort gave up back-to-back doubles in the eighth, including an RBI double by Lavarnway that made it 7-2, the final score in the road team's fourth straight defeat.

The WooSox are off Monday and begin a two-week homestand on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m., opening a series with the Rochester Red Wings. On the mound, Connor Seabold (3-0, 1.63) gets the start for Worcester. Television coverage is on NESN+ tape delay, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

