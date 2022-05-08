Indians Drop Series Finale to Bats, 5-1

INDIANAPOLIS - A two-run home run in the fourth inning off the bat of Aristides Aquino gave the Louisville Bats a lead they would not relinquish and handed the Indianapolis Indians their fourth loss of the five-game set on Sunday afternoon, 5-1.

The Indians (14-14) pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts, tying the team's high for the season last set in the season opener on April 5 vs. Omaha. In his first Triple-A start of the season, Miguel Yajure struck out five batters in 2.0 scoreless innings.

After Indy plated one run in the bottom of the first inning on a fielding error by first baseman Jake Bauers, the Bats (12-17) launched three homers to score all five of their runs. Taylor Motter tied the game with a solo homer in the third, and Aquino followed with a 450-foot bomb in the next frame. Cristian Santana then tacked on insurance runs with a two-run long ball of his own in the eighth inning.

Five of eight walks surrendered by Louisville pitching came against starter Graham Ashcraft (W, 2-1), but the Indians went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. They recorded just one hit in the final four innings after Ashcraft exited the game.

Indianapolis sent eight pitchers to the mound in the loss. Matt Eckelman (L, 0-2) was the second reliever out of the bullpen and surrendered the go-ahead home run.

Oneil Cruz recorded two of the Indians' four hits in the game, both singles. It was his second consecutive two-hit game of the series.

Indianapolis travels to Charlotte for its first series between the two since 2019. RHP Trey McGough (1-0, 1.13) will take the mound for the Indians while the Knights have yet to name a starter.

