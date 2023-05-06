Omaha Erases Six-Run Deficit to Stun Louisville, 11-9

PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite trailing by six runs after the fourth inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-18) tied the game in the seventh and took a lead in the eighth, for an 11-9 win over the Louisville Bats Saturday night at Werner Park.

In his 2023 debut, Storm Chasers starter Daniel Mengden was roughed up, as he allowed five runs on seven hits over three innings of work, then the Bats extended their lead in the fourth, tagging reliever Andrés Núñez for a pair of runs on a two-run homer, at the time putting Louisville ahead 7-1.

Franmil Reyes got Omaha on the board in the third inning, with a sacrifice fly to the left field wall, at the time breaking a 5-0 shutout.

Down by six entering the second half of the game, the Chasers rallied with two outs, on a pair of two-out, two-run singles from CJ Alexander and Tucker Bradley. Bradley and Dairon Blanco pulled off a double steal that played Blanco and capped a five-run rally with two outs, bringing the Chasers within a run, 7-6.

After adding two in the fourth with a homer, Bats shortstop Matt McClain added a run of insurance in the sixth with an RBI double off reliever Collin Snider, doubling the Louisville lead to two runs.

Blanco and Bradley hit back-to-back singles in the seventh with one out, but Bradley was thrown out at second on another double-play attempt, turning the potential go-ahead run at the plate into the game-tying run. That batter, Angelo Castellano, promptly tied the game with a two-run homer to left, his third home run of the season to knot the score at 8-8.

In the eighth inning, a single, walk and hit batter loaded the bases for Logan Porter, who drove a two-run single up the middle of a drawn-in infield, then came around to score on an RBI hit from Blanco, giving Omaha a three-run cushion.

Behind Snider, left-hander Evan Sisk (1-2) earned his first win of the season, stranding an inherited runner then retiring all six batters he faced over two perfect innings. Despite allowing a leadoff homer in the top of the ninth inning, right-hander Jose Cuas earned a save in his 2023 Chasers debut, securing the final out of the 11-9 win.

Omaha will look to win its third straight game over Louisville Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT as left-hander Daniel Lynch makes the start as he continues his Major League Rehab assignment.

