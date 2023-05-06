Saints and Sounds Regularly Scheduled Game Postponed Due to Rain, Doubleheader Sunday

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints and Nashville Sounds never started the regularly scheduled game on Saturday at CHS Field. Following the Saints 10-7 win in the resumed suspended game from Friday, rain postponed the second game. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12:07 p.m. The Saints will send RHP Randy Dobnak (1-0, 5.23) to the mound in game one and RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 3.60) in game two while the Sounds go with LHP Clayton Andrews (1-0, 1.86) in game one and RHP Caleb Boushley (2-1, 5.54) in game two. Both games can be seen on the CW Network, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (pay) and heard on KFAN Plus 96.7 FM.

