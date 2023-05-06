RailRiders Earn 7-3 Victory

May 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dominated the Rochester Red Wings in a 7-3 victory on Star Wars Saturday. Ryan Weber (W, 3-3) got the win after going 6.2 innings strong, the longest start by a RailRider this season. Andres Chaparro, Elijah Dunham, and Billy McKinney each homered in the victory. SWB leads the series 3-1.

The RailRiders got on the board in the first. Estevan Florial led off with a single and Kole Calhoun walked to reach. Chaparro smoked a three-run shot to center field for his ninth homer of the season.

In the third, Dunham began the inning with a homer of his own for a 4-0 lead. After Jesus Bastidas recorded a single, McKinney knocked him home to get ahead 5-0.

Rochester got their first run in the fifth thanks to a ground rule double from Darren Baker to plate Francisco Arcia.

Kole Calhoun doubled in the sixth, for his third two-hit contest in four games. Chaparro batted him in to take the run back 6-1.

The Red Wings chipped away a little more again off the bat of Baker. He launched a two-run homer to score himself and Arcia who was hit by a pitch. The RailRiders still had a 6-3 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added one more thanks to McKinney's third homer of the season that traveled 424 feet.

Ryan Weber (W, 3-3) tossed his first quality start of the season going 6.2 innings strong. He allowed just three runs on eight hits in 91 pitches. He walked none and struck out one. James Norwood got the final out the seventh with a strikeout. Colten Brewer and Matt Bowman each tossed a clean frame to end the contest.

Jose Urena (L, 0-1) pitched 3.0 innings gave up five runs on eight hits, including two homers. Alberto Baldonado threw two scoreless frames. Tyler Danish and Matt Cronin each let up one run in their innings respectively. Anthony Banda tossed the final inning clean.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester wrap up the series tomorrow at 1:05 PM. Once again lefty Tanner Tully is set to face Yoan Adon.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Record: 13-19

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.