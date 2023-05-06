Bats Come Up Short in 11-9 Loss to Omaha on Saturday Night

PAPILLION, NE - Five Bats players turned in multi-hit efforts but it wouldn't be enough as the Omaha Storm Chasers (12-18) took over late to beat the Louisviille Bats (12-19) by a score of 11-9 on Saturday night.

After getting out of a loaded bases jam in the first inning, the Bats were able to get on the board first, scoring one run in the top of the second inning. Will Benson led off with the inning with a single before he was eventually brought home on a bases loaded fielder's choice to give Louisville a 1-0 lead.

Louisville continued to put runs on the board in the third. With two outs, Christian Encarnacion-Strand drove a single to left field to keep the inning alive. Benson followed with a walk befor T.J. Hopkins brought Encarnacion-Strand home with a single of his own. Jason Vosler continued the rally with another single to bring home Benson. Chuckie Robinson got in on the scoring effort, lining a double into left field to score two more runs, extending the Bats lead to 5-0.

The Storm Chasers were able to scratch one run across in the bottom of the third to get on the board, down 5-1.

Louisville continued to show their offensive power in the top of the fourth inning with two extra-base hits. With one out in the inning, Elly De La Cruz ripped a double off the wall in center field, followed immediately by Matt McLain's 9th home run of the season, adding two insurance runs on the board to push the lead up to 7-1.

Bats starter Levi Stoudt (1-2, 5.09) was impressive in four innings, only giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

Omaha took advantage of the pitching change in the bottom of the fifth, scoring five runs on three hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error to get back within one at 7-6.

Louisville responded in the next frame as Alejo Lopez drew a walk to lead off the inning, but quickly swapped places with Michael Siani on a fielder's choice groundout. Siani stole second in the following at-bat to put himself into scoring position. With two outs in the inning, McLain drove a ball into the outfield to score Siani but would end the inning as he was tagged out between second and third after tripping on his way to third base. The RBI double for McLain put the Bats back up to at 8-6.

The lead would not last long as a two-run home run by the Storm Chasers would tie the game in the seventh inning. A frame later, Omaha would take the lead with a trio of base hits to make the score 11-8.

The Bats were able to threaten in the top of the ninth inning with a leadoff home run by Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz. Louisville got the tying run to the plate with two outs, but the rally wouldn't be enough as the Bats fell 11-9.

Louisville looks clinch its first road series win tomorrow, May 7, with first pitch set for 3:05 pm E.T at Werner Park. Lefty Andrew Abott (1-0, 1.80) will take the mound for the second time this week for the Bats, while Omaha has yet to announce its starter.

