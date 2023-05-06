Mayers Fires Quality Start, Loftin Drives in Four in 6-2 Win Over Bats

PAPILLION, NEB. - Omaha Storm Chasers starting pitcher Mike Mayers fired his second quality start of the season Friday night and third baseman Nick Loftin drove in four runs, in a 6-2 win over the Louisville Bats at Werner Park, Omaha's first win of the series.

After Mayers allowed a leadoff home run in the top of the first to Louisville's Michael Siani, Siani's second leadoff homer this week, he settled into a grove and kept the Bats off the rest of the board through the rest of his start. He retired his last 10 hitters, including a double play and 18 of his last 20 batters in the game, also striking out five.

Jakson Reetz put Omaha ahead in the second inning, with a two-run homer, that scored Brewer Hicklen from first, his second home run of the season.

The Chasers stayed on top by a run until the sixth, when Nick Loftin cranked his sixth homer of the season out to left field to open the inning, doubling the lead to 3-1. Loftin added three more runs in the seventh, with a three-run double that appeared a foot away from clearing the wall for a grand slam.

Behind Mayers, Walter Pennington made his Triple-A debut in the 7th, retiring the side 1-2-3, including a pair of strikeouts to begin his Chasers' tenure.

After Pennington loaded the bases with one out in the eighth, Jackson Kowar came in from the bullpen and while he allowed one of three inherited runners to score, worked out of the eight and stranded a pair of runners on in the ninth to earn his first save of the season in the 6-2 win, as he was credited with 1.2 scoreless innings.

Back in the lineup, center fielder Dairon Blanco finished the day 2-for-3 with two steals, as he swiped second base in the second and seventh innings, both coming after singles.

The Chasers will try and make it two straight victories Saturday night at Werner Park, for a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch and Take Meowt to the Ballgame.

