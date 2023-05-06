Red Wings Stumble in Scranton, Fall 7-3

The Rochester Red Wings played their fifth game of a six-game set Saturday afternoon against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Wings fell 7-3 and dropped to 11-19 on the year.

Scranton Wilkes-Barre took the lead early with a three-run home run in the first. The RailRiders extended their lead to 5-0 at the end of the third inning.

With two outs in the fifth inning, CF Darren Baker, who made his first professional start in the outfield tonight, hit a ground-rule double, scoring C Francisco Arcia to cut the RailRiders lead to four runs.

Scranton pushed the score to 6-1 in the bottom half of the sixth. Baker then launched his second home run of the season, a two-run shot hitting the right field foul pole, to get the Wings within three runs.

Scranton hit their second home run of the game in the seventh extending the score to 7-3.

RHP Jose Urena (0-1, 15.00) made his Red Wings debut in tonight's start in which he allowed five runs on eight hits in three innings of work. LHP Alberto Baldonado, RHP Tyler Danish, LHP Matt Cronin and LHP Anthony Banda combined to pitch the last five innings in relief, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five. Banda made his Red Wing debut, working one clean inning. RHP Ryan Weber (3-3) earned the win for Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

The Wings went 0-for-2 on ABS Challenges in what is their fourth game that features challenge rules.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game has been awarded to CF Darren Baker, who went 2-for-5 with HR, 2B, three RBI and a run scored in the loss.

The Wings close out their road trip Sunday afternoon as RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 4.35) takes on Scranton's LHP Tanner Tully (2-1, 4.43). First pitch is set for 1:05 pm.

