Saints Bash Four Home Runs, Outslug Sounds in Resumed Game, 10-7

May 6, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints had to wait a day to finish off their game with the Nashville Sounds, but it was worth the wait. Against the pitching staff that had allowed the fewest home runs in the International League, the Saints hit four long balls and outmuscled the Sounds 10-7 in the completion of the suspended game from Friday night at CHS Field in front of 4,875. The win improves the Saints to 17-12.

Home runs were the story in the second inning for both teams. The Sounds got one out singles from Patrick Dorrian and Payton Henry before a three-run homer from Andruw Monasterio, his first of the season, making it 3-0.

The Saints answered with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the inning. Chris Williams, his second, and Andrew Bechtold, his third, each hit solo homers to get the Saints within 3-2.

In the fifth, the Saints utilized the wildness of Robert Gasser to help plate three runs and take the lead. Jair Camargo led off the inning with a double to left. Edouard Julien walked putting runners at first and second. Kyle Farmer tied the game at three with an RBI double into left. With one out, Kyle Garlick walked to load the bases and Michael Helman followed with a hit by pitch that forced in a run giving the Saints a 4-3 lead. With two outs, Chris Williams ran the count to 2-0 before he saw a called strike. He elected to challenge the pitch and the call was overturned making it 3-0. The next pitch missed for ball four and forced in a run putting the Saints up 5-3.

The Sounds answered back and regained the lead in the sixth that started with a solo homer from Dorrian, his second of the season, cutting the Saints lead to 5-4. With one out, Monasterio walked and Monte Harrison tripled him home tying the game at five. With the infield in, Blake Perkins hit a ground ball to second, Julien went to the plate, but Harrison just slid around the tag giving the Sounds a 6-5 lead.

The see-saw affair continued in the bottom of the inning as the Saints snagged the lead for good. With one out, Julien doubled into the left field corner and he scored on a double to center by Farmer tying the game at six. Farmer finished the game 3-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored. Mark Contreras' ground ball to short went through the legs of Monasterio allowing Farmer to score putting the Saints up 7-6. Garlick then deposited one over the left field wall, his fifth of the season, increasing the lead to 9-6.

The Saints put the finishing touches on the game with a Camargo solo homer in the seventh, his second of the season, making it 10-6.

The Sounds added a run in the ninth on a Eddy Alvarez RBI single and brought the tying run to the plate, but Patrick Murphy struck out Harrison to end the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.