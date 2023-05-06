IronPigs Sweep Doubleheader from Mets Behind Dominant Pitching

Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-15) completely stifled the bats of the Syracuse Mets (15-17) in sweeping a doubleheader by final scores of 5-1 and 4-0.

The Mets scored their only run on the day in the second when DJ Stewart led off the frame with a solo homer, his sixth of the season.

The IronPigs tied the game in the fourth on a Simon Muzziotti RBI single before taking the lead in the sixth on another Muzziotti RBI knock. Dustin Peterson added another in the sixth with a sacrifice fly before Jordan Qsar put the game to bed with a two-run triple, making the score 5-1.

T.J. Zeuch (2-2) was stellar for the IronPigs in authoring the club's first complete game of the season. Zeuch went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and three walks, striking out one.

Bubby Rossman (1-2) took the loss for the Mets, allowing four runs on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings.

*Game Two *

The IronPigs jumped on the board right away in the first inning. Esteban Quiroz and Jim Haley executed a perfect double steal from first and third with Quiroz swiping home to open the scoring. Later in the inning, Jhailyn Ortiz brought home another run with a sacrifice fly.

Although it proved to be superfluous, Scott Kingery blasted a two-run homer in the sixth, his third of the season, to make it 4-0 IronPigs.

In a five pitcher effort, the IronPigs limited the Mets to just one hit. Jake Jewell started and allowed the only hit in the game. Ben Bowden (1-0) followed and earned the win with two scoreless innings, walking one and striking out three. McKinley Moore punched out three throwing a scoreless fourth, walking just one before Jakob Hernandez fired a perfect sixth, striking out one. Yunior Marte pitched the final two innings without allowing a baserunner, striking out two.

David Griffin (1-1) took the loss for Syracuse, allowing three runs on three hits and five walks, striking out two in 5.2 innings.

The IronPigs wrap their series against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

