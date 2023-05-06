Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (13-17) at Toledo Mud Hens (18-12)

LOCATION: Fifth Third Field

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 PM ET

GAME #31 / ROAD #17: Indianapolis Indians (13-17) at Toledo Mud Hens (18-12)

PROBABLES: RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-2, 5.12) vs. RHP Alex Faedo (0-1, 2.50)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Nick Gonzales, Josh Palacios and Endy Rodríguez each had three-hit performances on Friday night as the Indianapolis Indians earned at least a series split with the Toledo Mud Hens in a 6-3 victory at Fifth Third Field. With a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, Palacios added to the Indians lead with an opposite-field single in the gap to score two runners and put the game out of reach. The Indians got on the board first for the fourth time in as many games against Toledo. With runners on the corners after a Malcom Nuñez double and Chris Owings walk, Vinny Capra roped a two-run double into left-center field off Toledo's starter Zach Logue. Indianapolis tallied two more in the fourth on Palacios' single to build a 4-0 lead before Toledo first scored on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Donny Sands. Palacios answered in the Indians following at-bat with an RBI double after Toledo plated its first run. The Mud Hens brought across a run in each of their last two plate appearances, sandwiched between an RBI single by Palacios, but fell short with the tying-run up to bat after a game-ending double play.

THE RBI COLLECTOR: As of late, Josh Palacios has been the backbone of the Indianapolis offense since joining the team from Double-A Altoona on April 21. He extended his hitting streak to 10 games after going 3-for-5 on Friday night, which is the longest active hitting streak in the International League. Along with his three hits on Friday, he drove in four runs and now has 19 RBI in 11 games. Since April 25, his 19 RBI is tied for the most in minor league baseball with Jordan Beck in High-A Spokane and is also tied for the most hits (18) with three others. During this span, he also ranks among minor league leaders in batting average (3rd, .514), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 9), OPS (4th, 1.614) and slugging-percentage (5th, 1.029). Last Saturday, he smacked a pair of homers - his first career multi-homer game - and a career-high tying five RBI after setting that mark earlier in the week vs. Columbus. With the two career performances, he became the first Indianapolis Indian since Brandon Moss (2010) to record two games of at least five RBI in a single season and just the third in Victory Field history. In last week's series with Columbus, he went 10-for-18 with five runs scored, three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, six walks and only one strikeout en route to being named the IL Player of the Week for April 25-30.

GONZALES IS BACK: Hitting in the leadoff spot in his return to the Indians lineup after a stint on the 7-day injured list, Nick Gonzales made his precense known with a 3-for-5 night at the plate with a run scored and stolen base. Gonzales had a slow start to his season, hitting .182 (6-for-33) with two home runs in his first 10 games with the Indians. Since then, he is hitting .341 (15-for-44) with two doubles, two triples, an RBI and stolen base, bumping up his season batting average to .273. The 23-year-old was selected by Pittsburgh as the seventh overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico State (Las Cruces). He is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 5 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

CATCHER HITTING: In his first game as Indianapolis' starting catcher since April 20, when he left the game early with an injury, Endy Rodríguez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases in last night's contest. His speed on the basepaths marked his second career multi-stolen base performance and the first since July 3, 2019 at GCL Nationals. Last night was also his second three-hit game of the season, following April 15 vs. St. Paul. Rodríguez has hit safely in two of three games played since being activated from the 7-day injured list on May 3. After going 2-for-15 through his first four games, Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect has recorded multi-hit performances five times while hitting safely in 10 of 13 games with a .321 batting average (17-for-53), 12 runs scored, seven RBI and as many walks as strikeouts (7).

SWIPING BAGS: In addition to recording three-hit games for the Indians, Nick Gonzales, Endy Rodríguez and Josh Palacios also combined for five total stolen bases, with the latter two swiping a pair of bases each. Indy's five stolen bases was the team's most since also stealing five on May 4, 2022 vs. Louisville. The Indians now have 27 stolen bases this season and have only been caught stealing on three occasions. Chavez Young leads the team with eight bases swiped.

STRATTON'S STREAK: Hunter Stratton had his team-high 9.0-inning scoreless streak snapped last night when he surrendered his first earned run since April 8 at Louisville. His scoreless streak began on April 13 vs. St. Paul - two days after he allowed one unearned run - and across five appearances (one start) he surrendered seven hits and five walks and 11 strikeouts. The right-hander is known for his strikeouts, with his pair of punchouts last night marking the seventh time in nine total outings this season that he has fanned multiple batters.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Mud Hens will continue their six-game set tonight at 5:05 PM ET at Fifth Third Field. After Tuesday's night opener was postponed due to inclement weather, the two clubs split a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon and the Indians took a series 3-1 lead with a pair of wins in the past two nights. Through the first four games of the series, the Indians have outscored the Mud Hens 23-9. Toledo won the season series against Indianapolis last season while winning 11 of 18 games. Tonight, right-hander Osvaldo Bido (1-2, 5.12) will take the mound against Toledo's right-hander Alex Faedo (0-1, 2.50). Faedo has never faced Indianapolis, he is 0-1 with a 2.50 (5er/18.0ip) in five starts this season.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will make his sixth appearance (fifth start) of the season tonight at Toledo. Bido is 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA (11er/19.1ip) with 25 strikeouts, 1.29 WHIP and .225 batting average against. His last outing was on April 28 vs. Columbus, he allowed six runs on six hits in 3.1 innings with seven punchouts after allowing only one run through three of his first four appearances. In 2022, he was a mainstay in the Indians rotation and went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts ñ which was the second-most in the International League after Aug. 4 ñ in 10 appearances (nine starts).

THIS DATE IN 2004: With a 19-3 win over Charlotte, the Indians set a new Victory Field era record with the most runs scored in a game at home. Indy put up five runs in the second, four in the third, five in the fifth and four in the seventh behind 20 team hits, four of which came off the bat of second baseman Matt Erickson.

