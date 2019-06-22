OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 22, 2019

June 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Memphis Redbirds (30-44) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (30-42)

Game #73 of 140/Home #33 of 70 (11-21) Pitching Probables: MEM-RHP Jake Woodford (4-3, 3.86) vs. OKC-LHP Rob Zastryzny (2-2, 6.83)

Saturday, June 22, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to gain the edge in their five-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. Tonight's game is part of MiLB's Copa de la DiversiÃ"n, and the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City against the Memphis Música.

Last Game: Memphis scored 10 runs over the final four innings and hit five home runs throughout the night on the way to a 14-7 win against the Dodgers Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams exchanged the lead five times with Memphis grabbing a 1-0 lead two batters into the game when Edmundo Sosa homered. Edwin RÃ-os tied the game with a RBI groundout, and Cameron Perkins' RBI single gave OKC a 2-1 advantage in the bottom of the inning. Zach Reks added a RBI single in the third for OKC. In top of the fourth, Conner Capel lined a two-run single to knot the game. Memphis took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth when Andrew Knizner grounded into a double play. In the bottom of the inning, the Dodgers went back in front on Will Smith's two-run homer. Memphis took the lead again in the sixth with a RBI double by Capel and pinch-hit, two-run homer by Joe Hudson. John Nogowski's RBI double in the seventh extended Memphis' lead to 8-5, but Perkins answered with a RBI single in the bottom of the inning. The Redbirds took command in the eighth inning with three homers totaling five runs. Each team scored one run in the ninth inning to finish the scoring. Memphis reliever Tommy Layne (3-1) picked up the win, while Dodgers starting pitcher Brock Stewart (2-5) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) and nine hits over 5.1 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Rob Zastryzny (2-2) makes his 11th start of the season tonight...He last started June 16 in El Paso following a 10-day stint on the Injured List. He allowed six runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts (ND)...Prior to his last start, the Dodgers had won each of Zastryzny's previous five starts, as well as each of the previous seven games he appeared in...Zastryzny has racked up a team-leading 63 K's this season, reaching at least nine strikeouts twice. On May 4 in New Orleans, he tied his career high with 10 K's...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri...He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...Tonight is Zastryzny's second game of the season and sixth career appearance against the Redbirds. He allowed six runs on three hits, including a home run, over 3.1 innings May 30 at AutoZone Park while piggybacking Tony Gonsolin. He issued three walks against three strikeouts in a no decision.

Against the Música/Redbirds: 2019: 5-1 2018: 6-10 All-time: 179-162 At OKC: 99-69 The Dodgers are meeting Memphis for the second time this season and first at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC swept a four-game road series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and outhit them, 37-25, holding Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season each team won its division and met in the American Conference Finals last September, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before going on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013).

Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City: MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans and create a culturally relevant gameday experience through music, concessions and promotions...The name Cielo Azul - translated to "Blue Sky" - was derived from three key factors: Incorporating the color blue, a key component of the Dodgers; the vibrancy of Oklahoma's blue skies, and the breadth of the diversity of Hispanic/Latino culture that resides under them; and as a tribute to legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who looked to the sky during his windup.

On Strike: Five Dodgers pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts last night, including five by starting pitcher Brock Stewart, to record OKC's 36th double-digit strikeout game of the season and ninth in the last 13 games. The Dodgers rank third in the PCL with 691 K's over 615.0 innings, trailing league-leader Sacramento (714 K's/652.2 IP) and New Orleans (693 K's/640.1 IP)...However, last night also marked the 17th game this season the Dodgers had 10 or more strikeouts, yet the opposition had 10 or more hits as well. The Redbirds were 18-for-32 when they didn't strike out, and when opponents don't strike out this season, they are batting .394 overall and .398 over the last 49 games.

Home-Less: With last night's loss, the Dodgers fell to 11-21 at home this season, including an 8-18 mark over the last 26 games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The 11 home victories are tied for the second-fewest among the 120 full-season teams in the Minors, and with last night's defeat, the Dodgers still have yet to win consecutive games during the same homestand...Last night was the fifth time the Dodgers have lost a home game by seven or more runs, and the team has an overall -67 run differential at home and -63 over the last 26 games. In 15 of the last 27 home games OKC has allowed seven or more runs and allowed at least five runs in 22 of the last 27 home games. The team's current 6.39 ERA at home is fifth-highest in the Minors...Last season the Dodgers didn't lose their 20th home game until July 28 (33-21).

Nod Ya Head: Will Smith collected both of OKC's extra-base hits Friday night, including his team-leading 14th homer of the season. The home run was Smith's sixth in the last seven games after he homered in a career-best five straight games June 12-17...Since his return to OKC following his first career Major League action, Smith is 12-for-41 (.293) with 11 RBI in 11 games. He ranks second among Dodgers players with 39 RBI total this season and is tied for the team lead with 31 walks.

Quack Attack: Over his last 14 outings, reliever Kevin Quackenbush has allowed one run and nine hits, with three walks and 24 strikeouts over 13.2 innings. He enters tonight with nine consecutive scoreless appearances, totaling 9.2 innings (6 H, 2 BB, 16 K).

Hit and Run: Twice in the last three games the Dodgers have allowed at least 14 runs and at least 16 hits. Both Memphis last night and El Paso on Tuesday night hit five homers in the same game, even though the Dodgers had allowed just 12 homers in the first 15 games of June. Both teams also collected 10 extra-base hits. Prior to Tuesday, OKC had not allowed 10 extra-base hits in one game since July 17, 2016 at Reno...The Dodgers have allowed 10 or more runs in three of the last five games and 13 times overall this season - five more than their total from 2018.

Around the Horn: Zach Reks has hit safely in 13 of the last 14 games, batting .387 (24x62) with nine multi-hit games, six homers and 20 RBI...Errol Robinson drew a walk, but was held without a hit Friday to end his career-high hitting streak at 11 games - the second-longest by a Dodgers player this season...OKC has hit two or more homers in four of the last six games (12 HR) and in six of the last nine games (16 HR)...Over Rocky Gale's last six starts, he's 12-for-22 with five multi-hit games, four extra-base hits, seven RBI and five runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.