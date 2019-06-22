Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (29-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-33)

June 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #74: Nashville Sounds (29-44) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (41-33)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (0-2, 5.02) vs. RHP Ben Meyer (3-4, 6.71)

First Pitch: 6:00 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Sounds vs. Meyer: New Orlean's starter Ben Meyer pitched at Nashville on May 31. He earned no decision as he allowed 3 runs on 2 hits and 3 walks while striking out 5. The Sounds won that game 6-5. Meyer pitched against the following Sounds hitters: Davidson, 0-1; Ibáñez, 0-1, BB; Moore, 0-1, K; Pill, 0-1, K; Tocci, 0-0, BB; White, 1-2, RBI, K; Wisdom, 0-1, RBI, BB.

We Goin' Back-to-Back-to-Back: Tyler Pill, Patrick Wisdom and Matt Davidson hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to overcome a 2-run deficit and defeat New Orleans 6-5. The last time the Sounds hit back-to-back-to-back home runs was on July 4, 2015 when Jason Pridie, Dayan Viciedo and Max Muncy did it at Round Rock.

Streaking Tocci: Outfielder Carlos Tocci has reached safely in 19 consecutive games, tying the team-high with Matt Davidson and Willie Calhoun. Since May 28, Tocci is hitting .389 (28-for-72) with 15 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 home run, 11 RBI and 5 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .430. Tocci hit safely in 17 of the 19 games, including 9 multi-hit games. He also has set his season-high hitting streak of eight games.

What's the word around Nashville?

Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2019

