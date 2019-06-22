Game Notes vs. Albuquerque

June 22, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Tonight's Game:

The Aces look for their third win in a row with lefty Alex Young on the bump tonight. Young is making his eighth start after 12 relief appearances this year. He holds a 1-1 record this season with a 6.23 ERA against the Isotopes this season over 8.2 innings of work. Albuquerque will send lefty Pat Dean to the hill in an all southpaw matchup. Dean has struggled this year posting a 2-6 record and 7.91 ERA. However, Dean earned a win against Reno on 5/30 tossing 5.1 innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits. The Aces are 7-15 this season against left-handed pitchers but 7-2 in their last 9 home games.

Promotions:

Archie's Super Birthday Party

Archie's throwing a HUGE bash for his birthday this year and EVERYONE in invited! He is trying to assemble his very own Super Team of fans, players, mascots, & more. Come dressed up to Greater Nevada Field with the whole squad. | Presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital & KNPB

Kids Run the Bases

All kids in attendance are invited to stay after the game to run the bases and high-five Archie at home plate! | Presented by My Kid's Smile & KTVN 2 News

Archie Bradley Super Bobblehead

Presented by West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital | 1,000

Notes:

Welcome Back, Kev: According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned infielder Kevin Cron to Triple-A Reno. Cron had success in his first stint in the big leagues launching four home runs and driving in 11 RBIs in 47 at-bats for the D-backs. The TCU alum leads the Aces in dingers (21) and RBIs (62) and is batting .339 on the season. He played in 44 games with Reno this year before being called up to Arizona.

The Ship is Sailing: Aces righty Braden Shipley threw his third straight quality start of the season last night going 6.1 innings while surrendering one earned run against Albuquerque. He leads the team in quality starts this season with three, the team has eight overall. Historically, Shipley has been successful against the Isotopes compiling a 3-1 record with a 3.52 ERA over 53.2 innings of work since 2016. Shipley also had two hits at the dish last night, the third time the former college shortstop has done so in his Aces career.

Reno on Reno Crime: Reno High School graduate and Albuquerque Isotopes' infielder Garrett Hampson went 2-for-4 last night with a double. He is now 4-for-8 in the series with two doubles and an RBI. In six games against the Aces this season, Hampson is batting .370 with four doubles, two RBIs, and five runs scored. He was drafted in the third round in 2016 out of Long Beach State and has played 33 games this season in the Major Leagues with the Colorado Rockies. He earned his first big league hit on July 21, 2018 for the Rockies with a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.