Memphis Shuts Down Dodgers, 5-0

Oklahoma City - Memphis pitchers Jake Woodford and Dominic Leone held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to two hits as the Redbirds shut out the Dodgers, 5-0, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win, the Redbirds took a 2-1 lead in the five-game series between the teams and sent the Dodgers to their sixth shutout loss of the season.

Saturday also marked the third time this season the Dodgers were held to two or fewer hits in a game.

Memphis starting pitcher Woodford (5-3) pitched seven shutout innings. He held the Dodgers to one hit until Jake Peter singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Woodford issued three walks and recorded four strikeouts in the win.

Leone followed on the mound and held the Dodgers without a hit or run over the final two innings, recording four strikeouts.

The Dodgers (30-43) took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Saturday as part of MiLB's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" campaign, while Memphis (31-44) played as the Música and took a quick lead in the first inning.

Back-to-back walks to Memphis' Kramer Robertson and Edmundo Sosa led off the game and both runners came around to score when John Nogowski hit a fly ball to deep center field for a double and a 2-0 lead.

Joe Hudson hit a fly ball to the Dodgers' bullpen in left-center field to extend the Redbirds' lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. Yariel Gonzalez added a solo homer in the seventh inning to push Memphis' lead to 4-0.

Back-to-back doubles by Adolis Garcia and Nogowski in the eighth inning gave the Redbirds a 5-0 advantage.

Dodgers starting pitcher Rob Zastryzny (2-3) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

