Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Omaha Storm Chasers

San Antonio Missions (47-27) at Omaha Storm Chasers (35-39)

Game #75/Road Game #39

Saturday, June 22, 7:05 p.m.

Werner Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Miguel Sanchez (2-2, 3.55) vs. LHP Eric Skoglund (0-0, 0.00)

Winning for Sanchez: In three starts this season, the Missions are a perfect 3-0 when Miguel Sanchez starts. The bats have provided a good cushion for Sanchez in those games. The Missions offense has provided Sanchez an average of 5.7 runs per game in his three starts. Only Burch Smith has a higher average run support total for Missions starters this season.

Milestone Tracker: Coming into tonight's game, Missions utility man Nate Orf and outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. are on milestone watch. For Orf, he currently needs three runs batted in to reach 300 runs batted in for his professional career. Orf has driven three or more runs in a game 14 times in his career, including three games with four runs batted in. For Stokes Jr., he needs one two-bagger to reach 100 doubles in his professional career. So far in 2019, Stokes Jr. has seven doubles.

Solo: A Missions Story: During the 2019 campaign, the Missions have launched 91 home runs. Following Nate Orf's solo blast in last night's game, 57 of the Missions 91 home runs have been solo home runs, accounting for 63 percent of their home run output. All seven of Orf's long balls have been with no runners on base. Missions shortstop Mauricio Dubon has hit seven solo homeruns out of his 10 total. Missions second baseman Keston Hiura has launched 11 solo shots out of his 16 total. More importantly, the Missions are 37-17 this season when they hit a home run.

