Grizzlies Return Home June 25-28 vs. Las Vegas (Oakland A's)

FRESNO, Calif. - The seventh Fresno Grizzlies homestand of the 2019 season - the franchise's debut as Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - is scheduled for June 25-28, with four games against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics). Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online at FresnoGrizzlies.com to avoid lines at the ticket office on game day. Here is a preview of the week's promotional schedule:

Tuesday, June 25 (7:05 p.m.) - Toyota Taco Tuesday #6: 2-for-1 Field Box tickets, $2 tacos, $2 sodas and $2 churros as the Grizzlies play as the Fresno Tacos for each Tuesday home game in 2019. (Specials available from gates open through the end of the fifth inning.) It's a chance to check out the new-for-2019 Fresno Tacos look and color scheme on the field. The "Fresno Tacos" are now playing in their fifth season as the Fresno Grizzlies' primary alter-ego.

Miss California Pageant: Between six and eight Miss California contestants will join us Tuesday for autographs and photos on the red carpet in front of the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store, pre-game (approximately 6 to 6:30 p.m.). Catch the contestants on the field pre-game as well! Presented by CBS 47.

Wednesday, June 26 (7:05 p.m.) - Mercury Insurance "Wins-Day": For every Wednesday home game for the remainder of the season, any Mercury Insurance customer that shows their ID card or other proof can take advantage of buy one, get one free tickets! Being a Mercury Insurance customer is also good for a 10% discount at the Fresno Grizzlies Team Store on Wednesdays.

Thursday, June 27 (7:05 p.m.) - Thursday Happy Hour Special: The Happy Hour special from gates open to first pitch for every Thursday home game the remainder of the season includes a burger, fries and a 12-oz beer (or soda), for just FIVE DOLLARS for the combo. The most affordable meal-deal in baseball!

Hella Ninja Night: Back for a second season, one of the most unique promotional events in Minor League Baseball will once again feature the ninja throwing star range on the concourse for fans' recreation and enjoyment, in defiance of California Penal Code Section 22410, which prohibits such projectiles. #LegalizeIt

Pre-game will feature karate demos courtesy of Guido's Martial Arts Academy, and fans can support the group via buying tickets through their official fundraiser with the Grizzlies, by visiting this link: https://groupmatics.events/s/other/Guidosmartial. Fundraiser ticket proceeds benefit the Ocular Melanoma Foundation.

Friday, June 28 (7:05 p.m.) - Princess and Pirates Night presented by Expo Events: Photo ops galore with princess and pirate characters throughout Chukchansi Park! Kids 12-and-under dressed in a princess or pirate costume will receive FREE admission (inquire at stadium ticket office). Includes face painting and 15 to 20 pirates featuring interactive performances with fans and kids in costume! The dance floor and sing-along for Princess and Pirates Night will be located in the Tulare Plaza.

Friday Night Fireworks: Another spectacular post-game show will be presented by Toyota.

