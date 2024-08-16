Offense Stays Hot in 8-6 Victory over Kansas City

Dusty Stroup hit a two run home run in his return to Kansas City, Narciso Crook picked up three RBI and Lukas Galdoni continued his dominance out of the Chicago Dogs bullpen as the Dogs won game two of the three game series in Kansas City tonight, 8-6.

The Monarchs got on the board early against Dogs All-Star starting pitcher, John Baker as Justin O'Conner drove home a pair with a two out single. Chicago would take the lead 3-2 in the third on an RBI single from Brantley Bell and Stroup's 14th homerun of the season. Dusty, who is from nearby Overland Park, KS had three RBI on the night, playing in front of about 30-40 friends and family.

Kansas City would bounce right back and retake the lead in the bottom of the inning as Isiah Gilliam hit his third homer of the year, a two run opposite field blast to left, putting the Monarchs up 4-3. In the top of the fourth however, the Dogs would put together a two-out rally with three walks off Kansas City starter Matt Hall and a bases clearing, three run double off the bat of Narciso Crook, giving the Dogs a 6-4 lead.

After the Monarchs tied it in the fifth, the Dogs would take the lead for good on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Teter, knocking in Nick Novak who led off the inning with a triple. Brian Schlitter would come on and add to his all-time Dogs record saves count with his 28th, pitching a perfect ninth, striking out a pair. The win went to Lukas Galdoni, who continues to impress out of the Chicago bullpen. The 23-year-old from Hawthorn Woods, IL, pitched three and two thirds' innings of scoreless ball, earning his fourth victory of the season.

The Dogs go for the series sweep tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Rookie Brady Miller makes his third start of the season, coming off an impressive six inning, one run performance against Cleburne last week. The starting pitcher for Kansas City is still to be announced. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed, live and free on aabaseball.tv.

