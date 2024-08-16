Alexander Goes Perfect at the Plate in Railroaders' Win

Gary, IN - A game to remember for LF Hill Alexander who went 4-for-4 with three RBI as game four was finalized after six innings due to rain, leading to Cleburne's 7-2 win over Gary SouthShore on Friday night at the Steel Yard.

The Railroaders guaranteed a series win over the RailCats with the victory outscoring Gary 36-9 through the first four games.

Cleburne's offense was relentless, scoring at least one run through the first four innings. Along with Alexander, 2B Carter Aldrete and RF Korey Holland both drove in a pair of runs. Holland, who's been heating up since the end of the Chicago series last week, sent one to dead center for his seventh home run of the season.

RHP Johnathon Tripp picked up his sixth win due to being the only Railroader to take the mound. Tripp gave up two runs off six hits and struck out six RailCats.

After a SS Miguel Sierra single to lead off the sixth, Tripp retired three straight batters as the rain started to come down in Gary, Indiana. After approximately a 30-minute weather delay, both sides decided to call the game without resuming.

The Railroaders push into the weekend with a five-game win streak with strong hopes to clinch a playoff spot in the East Division. Game five is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday evening.

