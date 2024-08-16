RailCats Lose Fourth in a Row, 6-2 Final

(Gary, IN) The Cleburne Railroaders were back at the Steel Yard for game three against the RailCats. Cleburne, who commanded yesterday's game and was up two games in the series, had Luke Boyd pitching, facing the former pitcher of the week, Andres Diaz.

The RailCats struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Carlos Rincon singled and moved to second on a wild pitch, Miguel Sierra drove him in with a single into center field. Carter Aldrete tied the game in the top of the second as he blasted a ball over the left field fence for his 15th of the season.

Gary SouthShore would reclaim the lead in the bottom of the second as Anthony Abbatine, with two outs, drove in his second professional RBI. Andres Diaz got the 'Cats through six innings allowing two earned runs on four hits.

After Diaz was lifted from the game, the RailCats bullpen gave up four runs in the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead, grabbing the lead after Shed Long hit a two-run double into left field. Long would smack another double to drive in another run and Cleburne had a 6-2 lead over the RailCats.

Cleburne would turn to Chris Muller, and he gave up a leadoff single to Jose Contreras and then would retire the next three batters, two of them on strikeouts to wrap up their fourth straight win and guarantee at least a split with the RailCats.

The RailCats have dropped to 28-55 and suffered their fourth straight loss. They will pitch Ethan Hankins tomorrow afternoon at 6:45 to try and get their first win of the series at home. Tickets are still available for the game, and a radio feed will be presented on MIXLR and WE.FM 95.9.

