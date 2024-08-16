RedHawks Take Both Games of Doubleheader against Lincoln
August 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The RedHawks hung some crooked numbers on Thursday evening to take both games of a seven-inning doubleheader against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
Sam Dexter and Alec Olund each had four hits and eight different players had RBIs for Fargo-Moorhead.
The RedHawks put up five runs in the second inning of Game 1 on their way to a 9-5 win behind a solid outing from Colten Davis.
A four-run fourth inning, buoyed by a Kona Quiggle two-run moonshot to right field, helped Fargo-Moorhead to a 7-3 victory in a game called due to ongoing rain in the bottom of the fifth inning.
