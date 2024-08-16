'Dogs Dominate from the Start to Take Series Opener

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (32-53) used a powerful first inning to dominate the Canaries (46-38) in the series opener by a final of 9-3.

OF Aaron Takacs drove in three runs in a two-hit performance including a two-run homer, his sixth of the season.

OF Zane Zurbrugg also recorded two hits, driving in two RBIs. He has driven in four runs in his last two games.

OF Kyle Battle homered for the second time in as many days to go along with an RBI single in a three-hit performance. He has two home runs and three RBIs in his last two games.

LHP Abdallah Aris threw 5.2 innings giving up three hits, one earned run, five walks, and struck out five batters. Friday night's start marks Aris' third one-run performance of the season.

The Saltdogs opened the series with a four-run first inning on five hits highlighted by Battle's fourth homer of the season and Zurbrugg's 108 mph two-run single.

Lincoln would pour on two more in the second with Battle's RBI single, and one in the third with an INF Alex Baeza RBI base hit.

Aris would control the game early and often with some help from the defense. It was his best start of the season against the Birds and his third one-run start of the year.

Sioux Falls would strike back with one in the sixth inning and then again, in eight with two runs behind a solo homer and an RBI single.

RHP Dan Kubiuk tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning and Lincoln captured the series opener by a final of 9-3.

The Saltdogs go for the series win on Saturday night at 6:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

