Kane County Claims Series

August 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa -It was another rough loss for the Sioux City Explorers (37-45) Thursday night as they fell 7-2 to the Kane County Cougars (48-36) in the series finale. Kane County had a shutout start from recently unretired pitcher Nick Belzer while the offense had seven runs with two homers. The Explorers had another three-hit game from Daniel Montano, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars clawed for the win.

The first run didn't come until the third inning as Sioux City starter Joey Murray (4-7) and Kane County starter Nick Belzer (7-4) traded scoreless frames, but that changed with a big swing. In the top of the third, the Cougars jumped on top 2-0 thanks to a two-run shot from Kane County's Todd Lott off Sioux City's Murray.

The pitching again looked dominant until the Cougars made it a 3-0 game in the top of the seventh inning on a home run from Kane County's Alex McGarry.

The Cougars followed with a big eighth inning, starting with an RBI single from Kane County's Galli Cribbs Jr. off Sioux City pitcher Nate Gercken that also allowed Armond Upshaw to score on a throwing error from Sioux City's Gercken. Later in the frame, Kane County's McGarry extended the lead further to 7-0 with a two-RBI single off Sioux City's Gercken.

The X's finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Sioux City's Daniel Montano, cutting the deficit to 7-1. They continued to cut into the lead in the bottom of the ninth with an RBI single from Sioux City's Daniel Lingua, but that was all they got, falling in the series finale 7-2.

The Explorers will travel to Winnipeg to begin a three-game weekend series starting Friday night August 16 with a first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

