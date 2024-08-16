'Dogs Fall Victim to a Pair of Crooked Innings in Doubleheader Sweep

FARGO, ND - The Saltdogs (31-53) gave up a crooked inning in each of the two games as Fargo-Moorhead (46-38) swept the doubleheader.

GAME 1

OF Kyle Battle homered for the third time this season as a part of a two-hit performance.

OF Matt Pita reached twice with a two-run homer, his fourth of the season came in the top of the seventh inning.

INF Luke Roskam got his first game action since August 8th and came through with a multi-hit performance in game one.

The Saltdogs opened the scoring in the second with an RBI ground out from INF Alex Baeza but Fargo would respond with five runs in the bottom of the second to secure the lead for good.

Lincoln would get two-run homers from Battle and Pita in the fifth and seventh innings, but the RedHawks' four combined runs in the fifth and sixth put the game away, winning by a final of 9-5.

GAME 2

OF Zane Zurbrugg broke through with a two-RBI performance in game two, he brings his season total up to 22.

INF Alex Baeza put together another multi-hit performance with a pair of singles, he now has hits in eight of nine games and four multi-hit games.

RHP Cam Wynne made his fifth start of the season going 4.0 innings giving up eight hits, six runs, no walks, and striking out seven batters.

Lincoln opened up the scoring yet again with OF Kyle Battle scoring on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning.

The 'Dogs added on two more with Zurburgg's two-run single to take a three-run lead at the time. Fargo-Moorhead would cut it to one after two innings.

It would be a four-run fourth inning that would be the difference as the RedHawks score four times on four highlighted by a two-run homer.

Fargo would score one more time in the fifth before the game was ultimately called due to weather and field conditions and Lincoln fell in game two by a final of 7-3.

The Saltdogs open up a three-game set with the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night at 7:05 from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

