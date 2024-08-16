Cougars Drop Series Opener

August 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - In a game that featured a two hour and 21-minute rain delay, the Kane County Cougars couldn't keep pace with the Lake Country DockHounds, as the visitors claimed a 9-3 victory on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Prior to the rain delay, Lake Country (41-43) took the lead in the top of the second. Facing Cougars' (48-37) starter Spencer Stockton (0-1), Curtis Terry led off the second with a solo homer to left-center field to make it 1-0. Following the second inning, the storm rolled through to start the extended rain delay.

Following the delay, Jake Gozzo took the mound for the Cougars. Lake Country added to its lead against Gozzo in the third on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. In the fifth, Blake Tiberi picked up an RBI single off Quinn Gudaitis to make it 3-0.

The Cougars finally got on the board against Kelvan Pilot (5-2) in the bottom of the fifth. Harrison Smith belted a solo homer for his fourth long ball of the season to make it 3-1.

However, after Smith's home run it was all DockHounds. Lake Country put up two runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Ray Zuberer II and sacrifice fly by JT Benson. In the seventh, Terry drove in two more runs with a single to make it 7-1. The DockHounds added two more runs on a single by Grullon in the eighth and a double by Terry in the ninth to go up 9-1.

Kane County put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth on a wild pitch and RBI single by Smith, but still fell by six runs.

The Cougars continue the series with Lake Country on Saturday night. Left-hander Greg Mahle (9-1, 2.83 ERA) is set to go for the Cougars, while the DockHounds starter is to be announced. For tickets and more information call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.