Explorers Are Golden in Opener

Winnipeg, Manitoba - 6,421 fans anxiously awaited post-game fireworks Friday night at Blue Cross Park, but the locals got an early show when John Nogowski launched a three-run blast to left to break a 3-3 tie in the Sioux City Explorers (38-45) 6-3 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-36).

Sioux City jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa (7-5) with a leadoff double from D'Shawn Knowles and a single from Daniel Lingua. With two on and no outs, Nogowski drove in the first of his four runs on the night to stake the X's to a 1-0 lead. Ozzie Martinez would single to load the bases then Scott Ota hit into a double play to plate Lingua to extend the lead to 2-0. Justin Connell would work a walk to put runners at first and third, setting up Nick Shumpert who drove in Nogowski with an RBI single to right field.

Jared Wetherbee drew the starting assignment for Sioux City. The lefty would work 5.1 innings but record a no decision despite holding the Goldeyes to three runs on five hits. Winnipeg would chip away at the Explorers lead with a one-out RBI single from Max Murphy in the home half of the third and another RBI single from Murphy in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-2.

Winnipeg tied the game in the sixth and would chase Wetherbee from the game. The lefty hit Rob Emery with a pitch but struck out Dayson Croes for the first out of the inning. Brandon Brosher was brought into the game and immediately walked Jake McMurray. Keyshawn Lynch hit what looked like could be a double play ball, but the relay throw from Shumpert was low and got away from Nogowski to score Emery to tie the game. Brosher would get Kevin Garcia to fly out to center to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Bourassa struck out Cam Cannon but surrendered a single off the bat of Jake Ortega to put the go-ahead run on base. The Winnipeg starter then struck out Knowles looking for the second out of the inning. Lingua would single up the middle to bring up Nogowski. Winnipeg brought in reliever Ben Onyshko who had allowed just one home run all season and just two earned runs in 34 innings. Nogowski took him deep into the Winnipeg night for his 10th home of the season and gave Sioux City a 6-3 lead.

Zach Willeman came in and worked a scoreless seventh and would pick up two outs in the eighth inning with Kyle Marman getting the final out of the eighth. Marman would work the bottom of the ninth to pick up the save (15) and secure a 6-3 win for Sioux City.

