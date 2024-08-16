Monarchs Sign Power Bat Gómez

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are acquiring an outfielder with extensive Triple-A experience and plenty of power.

The Monarchs announced the signing of 25-year-old Moisés Gómez Friday. The Caracas, Venezuela native joins Kansas City from the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Gómez is in the starting lineup for Kansas City for their Friday night game against Milwaukee from Legends Field. Tickets are available at tickets.monarchsbaseball.com.

The talented outfielder has made over 230 appearances at the Triple-A level during parts of the last three MiLB seasons. Gómez dominated for the Memphis Redbirds upon arrival in the 2022 season.

Gómez raked for a 1.106 OPS in his first 60 games for the Redbirds. He delivered 17 doubles, 23 home runs and drove in 54 RBIs.

His 2022 season was remarkable; launching 39 total home runs for the Redbirds and the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.

Gómez marked another 30-home run season in 2023. He slugged 53 extra-base hits in Triple-A last season.

The outfielder was removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster at the start of this season. He made just 41 appearances in Triple-A before a rehab stint in the Florida Complex League.

Gómez joins the Monarchs in the midst of the American Association's playoff race. Kansas City holds the final spot in the West Division with nine home games to go in the 2024 regular season.

