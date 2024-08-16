Birds Drop Series Opener to Lincoln
August 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Lincoln, NE - The Sioux Falls Canaries suffered a fifth consecutive loss, falling to Lincoln 9-3 on Friday.
The Saltdogs never trailed, scoring four runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the third and two more in the seventh. Sioux Falls got on the board with a two-out RBI single from Hunter Clanin in the sixth. The Birds added two more runs in the eighth inning as Jabari Henry belted a solo homerun and Wyatt Ulrich followed with an RBI single.
Clanin led the Canaries with three hits as Sioux Falls dips to 46-38 on the season. The two teams will resume their three-game series Saturday at 6:05pm.
