Garcia Masterpiece Guides Monarchs Past Milkmen

August 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - All-Star pitcher Julian Garcia turned in one of the best outings of his career under the Friday night lights.

Garcia rolled through eight innings of one-run ball in a commanding 7-3 win for the Kansas City Monarchs over the Milwaukee Milkmen. The right-hander finished with nine strikeouts after seven consecutive scoreless innings.

The Kansas City starter got back to his old tricks early. Garcia (5-1) fanned five batters through a perfect three innings.

Garcia allowed just one hit through his first five innings.

"I got into a rhythm early," Garcia said. "Me and [catcher Justin] O'Conner got into a rhythm; he was solid back there."

Friday's win is a bounce-back result for Kansas City as the Wolff Cup Playoffs get closer.

"It's fun to go out here, have a great crowd on a Friday night," Garcia said.

The Monarchs (41-42) raced ahead in the first inning. Lorenzo Cedrola scored on a wild pitch to give Kansas City a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs thrived in the middle innings to extend their lead. Josh Bissonette poked a single into center field to plate Giambrone.

"It makes my job easy," Garcia said. "It lets me keep attacking and stay ahead."

Outfielder Moisés Gómez marked his Monarchs debut with an RBI. Gómez lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center field to plate Cedrola to make it 3-0.

Gómez finished 1-for-3 in his first game with the Monarchs.

Trent Giambrone lifted a home run into right field one batter later. It was Giambrone's seventh home run as a Monarch, planting onto the Home Run Hill.

Giambrone finished 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

The Monarchs scored in four consecutive innings to boost their lead to seven. Abiatal Avelino and Jhailyn Ortiz added extra insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.

Milwaukee's bats got three consolation runs in the final innings. The Milkmen (40-45) plated one on an RBI sac fly in the eighth, Griffin Doersching drilled a two-run single to center field.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs and Milkmen continue their series from Legends Field at 6:35 p.m. Saturday night. Jackson Goddard starts for Kansas City against Milwaukee's Sebastian Rodriguez.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.