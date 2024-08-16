DockHounds Drop Finale, Win Series over Milkmen

Franklin, Wisc. - John Swanda struck out a career-high nine batters, but the Lake Country DockHounds were unable to complete the sweep of the Milwaukee Milkmen in a 12-2 defeat.

Two runs in the bottom of the first for Milwaukee set the tone, as the Milkmen led wire-to-wire.

Swanda did an excellent job of throwing strikes, 71 of his 100 pitches, but it led to 10 hits and six earned runs.

No earned runs were scored by the DockHounds offense, who could only capitalize to score twice in the fourth inning after Curtis Terry reached on an error. A walk by Ray Zuberer III extended the inning for JT Benson and Marek Chlup, who both brought home runs with hits, Chlup's being a double.

Luke Napleton singled twice and Blake Tiberi reached three times for other offensive standouts.

Blake Kunz shined in relief, firing two scoreless innings, but Shelby Lackey could not follow form in the eighth inning.

Still, Lake Country won the series in Franklin and remain in front of the Milkmen for the final playoff spot in the East. The DockHounds will travel South and take on the Kane County Cougars for three games over the weekend.

