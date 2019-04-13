Offense Explodes as Rainiers Rout Isotopes Before Friday Night Fireworks

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, Wash. - The 3-6 hitters in the Tacoma Rainiers lineup combined for a 9-for-17 Friday night at Cheney Stadium in a 10-3 blowout victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes in their four-game series opener.

Shortstop J.P Crawford (2-for-5), catcher David Freitas (2-for-4), third baseman Shed Long (3-for-4) and first baseman Austin Nola (2-for-4) each registered multi-hit games in the victory and Nola led the Rainiers (4-5) with three RBI. Long recorded his second three-run game of the season and was matched by Freitas.

The bottom three hitters in the lineup, second baseman Tim Lopes (2 RBI), right fielder Tito Polo (1 RBI) and left fielder Ian Miller (2 RBI) were credited with half of Tacoma's runs driven in. Five of Tacoma's 13 knocks went for extra bases, including Long's first triple of the year off Albuquerque's (5-4) Nelson Gonzalez in the seventh inning.

The Rainiers chased Isotopes starter Evan Grills (1-1) with two outs in the fifth after tacking on six runs and seven hits against the lefty. Grills and company struck out just three as Tacoma managed a season-low strikeout total, surpassing their previous benchmark of seven.

Manager Daren Brown gave the ball to Justus Sheffield to start out the contest. He threw four innings, surrendering two runs, one earned, on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Tayler Scott (1-0) took over for the following two innings of hitless baseball, earning his first victory before being relieved by Dan Altavilla who pitched a scoreless seventh with a pair of punch-outs. To finish out the game, the Rainiers turned to Matt Tenuta, who went the final two innings, allowing one run and three hits, walking two and striking out a pair.

As a group, Tacoma pitchers gave up the three Albuquerque runs, one earned, on eight hits while walking five and fanning eight.

Right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 6.35) and the Rainiers will take the field again on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. PDT in the second game of the series against Albuquerque. It is Silver Bullet Saturday, presented by Coors Light at Cheney Stadium. $20 gets a ticket to the game, a limited-edition collectible tee and the first Coors Light included.

It is also a Little Caesar's Family Meal Deal night at R House. Fans can get four tickets which will include four Rainiers hats, four group express meals (hot dog, chips and water), a pair of delicious hot and ready pizzas and two mouthwatering "crazy breads." Also included is two youth admissions to either Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium or Northwest Trek Wildlife Park. Finally, fans can get free youth passes to the incredible Museum of Glass.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

