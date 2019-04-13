OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 13, 2019

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (3-4) vs. Iowa Cubs (5-2)

Games #8 & 9 of 140/Road #3 & 4 of 70 (1-1)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 6.75) vs. IOW-RHP Matt Swarmer (1-0, 5.40)

OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (0-0, 3.60) vs. RHP Colin Rea (0-0, 5.79)

Saturday, April 13, 2019 | Principal Park | Des Moines, Iowa | 4:38 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: After running into inclement weather across the upper Midwest the past two days, the Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their first road trip of the season and open a four-game series against the Iowa Cubs with a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:38 p.m. at Principal Park. The Dodgers split two games with Omaha earlier this week and are 1-1 on the trip so far.

Last Game: Inclement weather postponed Friday's series opener against Iowa, resulting in today's doubleheader, and the Dodgers' Thursday game in Omaha was also postponed due to inclement weather. In the Dodgers' most recent game Wednesday, they emerged from an offensive rut with a six-run second inning during a 7-5 win over Omaha at Werner Park. The game was played in blustery conditions and was called in the top of the eighth inning due lightning and rain after a 35-minute delay. The Dodgers piled up six runs on six hits in the second inning. Omaha shortstop Nicky Lopez committed a two-base throwing error on a grounder hit by Kyle Garlick leading off the inning. Jake Peter followed and ripped a RBI single. With runners at second and third base and one out, Ezequiel Carrera singled up the middle to drive in both runners. Following a base hit by Daniel Castro, each of the next three plate appearances resulted in a run. Omaha took advantage of OKC miscues in the third inning to score twice and further narrowed the gap with three runs in the fourth inning to cut the Dodgers' lead to 6-5. Cameron Perkins added a RBI single in the seventh inning. Kevin Quackenbush (1-0) claimed the win and Zach McAllister picked up a save. Omaha's Arnaldo Hernandez (0-1) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin is slated to make his second Triple-A start in Game 1 for the Dodgers...In his debut Sunday against San Antonio, Gonsolin allowed three runs and three hits over 4.0 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. He was charged with the loss in OKC's 4-1 defeat...Gonsolin entered the season ranked as the Dodgers' eighth overall prospect by Baseball America after being named the Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season. Between High-A Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A Tulsa, he made 26 starts and went 10-2 with a 2.60 ERA, leading Dodgers minor league pitchers in ERA, wins and strikeouts (155). He was also named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Gonsolin posted career-bests in ERA, innings (128.0), strikeouts, batting average against (.219), and WHIP (1.14) while making 26 starts after previously working exclusively out of the bullpen entering the 2018 campaign...He was named a California League Mid-Season All-Star with Rancho Cucamonga before being assigned to Double-A Tulsa July 14, where he went 6-0 over nine starts...Gonsolin was selected by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of St. Mary's College, where he primarily was an outfielder and relief pitcher...Tonight is his first career appearance against Iowa.

Daniel Corcino makes his second start of the season in Game 2...In his 2019 debut April 5 against San Antonio, he allowed two runs and four hits over 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk (ND)...Corcino spent most of 2018 with the OKC Dodgers, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102). He posted a 3.40 ERA and held opponents to a .217 average...The Dodgers went 12-7 in his starts although his personal record was only 3-3...The two-way threat also collected 11 hits in 27 at-bats, including a double, RBI and two runs scored. He had six hits over three straight games with an at-bat to close out the regular season...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Corcino made four appearances, including two starts, against Iowa last season, going a combined 3-0 and allowing a combined five runs and 13 hits over 15.0 innings with six walks and 18 strikeouts.

Against the I-Cubs: 2019: 0-0 2018: 11-5 All-time: 151-150 At IOW: 70-81 The Dodgers and Cubs meet for their first series of 2019 in Des Moines...The Dodgers won the 2018 series, 11-5, winning 10 of the first 12 meetings before Iowa took three of four during the final series of the season Aug. 28-30 at Iowa...OKC outscored the Cubs, 64-43, last season...Tim Locastro paced the Dodgers with 14 hits in 14 games, while Andrew Toles picked up 11 RBI in 10 games...Dodgers pitchers recorded a combined 2.26 ERA against Iowa last season...The Dodgers have won the last two season series against Iowa, as well as three of the last four with the I-Cubs...OKC split eight games with Iowa in Des Moines last season while going 7-1 against the I-Cubs in Oklahoma City.

On Strike: The Dodgers pitching staff has an incredible 87 strikeouts over 60.0 IP through the first seven games of 2019. Despite not playing the last two days and only pitching 7.0 innings during their last game Wednesday, the Dodgers still rank fourth among all Triple-A team in strikeouts...The Dodgers pitching staff added eight more strikeouts Wednesday in Omaha after posting double-digit strikeout performances in each of the first six games of the season...The 18 strikeouts against San Antonio on April 6 were the most in a single game for OKC since also recording 18 K's in a May 21, 2017 game that extended to 10 innings at El Paso...The Dodgers established the PCL single-season record for strikeouts in both 2016 and 2017, with 1,245 and 1,277 K's, respectively. However, Fresno bested both of those totals last season with 1,330 punchouts.

Revving Up: The Dodgers set new season highs Wednesday night in Omaha with seven runs, 13 hits and five extra-base hits. Through the first six games of the season, OKC was last in the PCL with 17 runs scored, second-to-last with 40 hits and second-to-last with a .213 team average...The six runs the Dodgers scored in the second inning Wednesday matched what the team had scored in their previous 29 innings combined...OKC went 6-for-15 (.400) with runners in scoring position Wednesday after going 7-for-37 (.189) with RISP over the first six games combined....Five players tallied multi-hit games after the Dodgers had collectively notched just four multi-hit performances through the team's first six games. Daniel Castro became the first Dodger with three hits in one game while notching his team-leading third multi-hit game.

Kick Start: Wednesday's 6-0 lead by OKC in the second inning marked the first time the Dodgers took the first lead of a game this season. It also marked the first time in 2019 the Dodgers scored in either the first or second inning. OKC had previously scored just one run in the first three innings through six games.

Double Dippin': Last season the Dodgers went 10-7 in doubleheader games, with a 7-2 record in Game 1 and a doubleheader series record of 3-2-3...OKC and Iowa played three doubleheaders last season, with each team collecting one sweep and splitting the other.

Around the Horn: Matt Beaty is one of five players in the PCL currently on a hitting streak of seven games of better...Omaha stole three bases Wednesday and OKC has now allowed a league-leading 15 swipes in 16 attempts, with opponents successful in each of the last 10 attempts. On the other hand, OKC picked up a season-high three stolen bases Wednesday night...Current Dodgers pitchers Justin Grimm and Rob Zastryzny spent multiple seasons with Iowa. Grimm pitched in 20 games, making eight starts, between 2013-17. Zastryzny has pitched in 62 games for the I-Cubs, including 22 starts, between 2016-18. He made 33 appearances with Iowa last season...Zach McAllister's save Wednesday night was his first since July 19, 2015 for the Cleveland Indians against the Cincinnati Reds.

