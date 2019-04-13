Isotopes Back in Win Column with 11-2 Victory at Tacoma

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





AT THE DISH: The Isotopes collected 15 hits on the evening with four players recording multi-hit games ... Craig Gentry, Roberto Ramos and Noel Cuevas each compiled three hits in the contest to lead the team. Ramos and Cuevas both picked up two RBI ... Sam Hilliard drove in a game-high four runs. Three of them came on his home run over the scoreboard in right field in the third inning.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Ryan Castellani picked up his first win at the Triple-A level, limiting the Rainiers to one run and four hits in 5.2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander also struck out seven batters ... Matt Pierpont threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in his team-leading fifth appearance of the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: The win snapped Albuquerque's two-game losing streak ... Saturday's game began with a 35 minute rain delay ... The Isotopes stole four bases Saturday after entering the game as the only team in Triple-A without a stolen base in 2019. The four stolen bases matched Albuquerque's season high from 2018.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 2:35 p.m. MT, Cheney Stadium

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 1.29) Rainiers: TBA

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.