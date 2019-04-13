Isotopes Back in Win Column with 11-2 Victory at Tacoma
April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
AT THE DISH: The Isotopes collected 15 hits on the evening with four players recording multi-hit games ... Craig Gentry, Roberto Ramos and Noel Cuevas each compiled three hits in the contest to lead the team. Ramos and Cuevas both picked up two RBI ... Sam Hilliard drove in a game-high four runs. Three of them came on his home run over the scoreboard in right field in the third inning.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Ryan Castellani picked up his first win at the Triple-A level, limiting the Rainiers to one run and four hits in 5.2 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander also struck out seven batters ... Matt Pierpont threw 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in his team-leading fifth appearance of the season.
TOPES TIDBITS: The win snapped Albuquerque's two-game losing streak ... Saturday's game began with a 35 minute rain delay ... The Isotopes stole four bases Saturday after entering the game as the only team in Triple-A without a stolen base in 2019. The four stolen bases matched Albuquerque's season high from 2018.
ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 2:35 p.m. MT, Cheney Stadium
PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 1.29) Rainiers: TBA
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019
- Aviators fly over Grizzlies 6-2 on Saturday - Fresno Grizzlies
- Albuquerque Flips the Script as Rainiers Take Big Loss to Even Series - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Tops Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Back in Win Column with 11-2 Victory at Tacoma - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats drop close one with Bees - Sacramento River Cats
- I-Cubs and Dodgers Split Twin Bill - Iowa Cubs
- Bullpen Struggles in 12-7 Loss to El Paso - Reno Aces
- Dodgers, I-Cubs Split Doubleheader - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Long Ball Leads to Loss for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Fly Past Express 9-4 - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Heat up Late to Take Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Smith, Saladino Even the Series for San Antonio - San Antonio Missions
- Eight-Run Fifth Shoots Memphis to 9-4 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers & Baby Cakes Split Piece of Saturday Twinbill - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Looking for Bullpen Improvement - San Antonio Missions
- 'Cakes Split Twin Bill - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-4) - Nashville Sounds
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. El Paso - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-6) at Round Rock Express (3-6) - Memphis Redbirds
- Welcoming That Winning Feeling - San Antonio Missions
- Wilkerson's Effort Not Enough as Missions Drop Series Opener - San Antonio Missions
- Offense Explodes as Rainiers Rout Isotopes Before Friday Night Fireworks - Tacoma Rainiers
- Big Rally for Naught - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Open Series with 10-3 Loss to Rainiers - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Rally from Four-Run Hole to Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Duplantier's Debut Spoiled by Chihuahuas Comeback - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Isotopes Back in Win Column with 11-2 Victory at Tacoma
- Isotopes Open Series with 10-3 Loss to Rainiers
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Aces
- Cuevas Hits for the Cycle and More in 13-2 Victory
- Isotopes Winning Streak Snapped at Four Games in Reno