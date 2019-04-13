Salt Lake Tops Sacramento
April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
Jose Briceno launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Bees a 4-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night.
Salt Lake trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning before Jose Rojas scored on a Wilfredo Tovar single. Briceno then took a 1-2 pitch deep over the left center field wall to give the Bees the lead. The two teams would trade zeros on the scoreboard over the final three frames before Sacramento put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth, but Bees pitcher Taylor Cole got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat and collect his second save of the season.
Jared Walsh started the scoring for the Bees with a first inning solo home run that cleared the berm in right field for his third homer of the season. Walsh is tied with Briceno for the team lead in RBIs on the season with eight. Alex Klonowski got the start for the Bees and gave up a pair of runs over four and one-third innings. Luis Pena took home the win with two and two thirds innings of relief allowing a single run and striking out four before Luke Bard and Taylor Cole would finish the final two innings without allowing a run.
Salt Lake continues its homestand for two more games with the Sacramento River Cats with a pair of day games. First pitch comes at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday and 12:05 p.m. on Monday. Tickets for all Salt Lake Bees games can be found at www.slbees.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019
- Aviators fly over Grizzlies 6-2 on Saturday - Fresno Grizzlies
- Albuquerque Flips the Script as Rainiers Take Big Loss to Even Series - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Tops Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Back in Win Column with 11-2 Victory at Tacoma - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats drop close one with Bees - Sacramento River Cats
- I-Cubs and Dodgers Split Twin Bill - Iowa Cubs
- Bullpen Struggles in 12-7 Loss to El Paso - Reno Aces
- Dodgers, I-Cubs Split Doubleheader - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Long Ball Leads to Loss for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Fly Past Express 9-4 - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Heat up Late to Take Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Smith, Saladino Even the Series for San Antonio - San Antonio Missions
- Eight-Run Fifth Shoots Memphis to 9-4 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers & Baby Cakes Split Piece of Saturday Twinbill - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Looking for Bullpen Improvement - San Antonio Missions
- 'Cakes Split Twin Bill - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-4) - Nashville Sounds
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. El Paso - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-6) at Round Rock Express (3-6) - Memphis Redbirds
- Welcoming That Winning Feeling - San Antonio Missions
- Wilkerson's Effort Not Enough as Missions Drop Series Opener - San Antonio Missions
- Offense Explodes as Rainiers Rout Isotopes Before Friday Night Fireworks - Tacoma Rainiers
- Big Rally for Naught - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Open Series with 10-3 Loss to Rainiers - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Rally from Four-Run Hole to Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Duplantier's Debut Spoiled by Chihuahuas Comeback - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.