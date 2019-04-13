Salt Lake Tops Sacramento

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





Jose Briceno launched a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Bees a 4-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night.

Salt Lake trailed 3-1 entering the sixth inning before Jose Rojas scored on a Wilfredo Tovar single. Briceno then took a 1-2 pitch deep over the left center field wall to give the Bees the lead. The two teams would trade zeros on the scoreboard over the final three frames before Sacramento put runners on the corners with one out in the ninth, but Bees pitcher Taylor Cole got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat and collect his second save of the season.

Jared Walsh started the scoring for the Bees with a first inning solo home run that cleared the berm in right field for his third homer of the season. Walsh is tied with Briceno for the team lead in RBIs on the season with eight. Alex Klonowski got the start for the Bees and gave up a pair of runs over four and one-third innings. Luis Pena took home the win with two and two thirds innings of relief allowing a single run and striking out four before Luke Bard and Taylor Cole would finish the final two innings without allowing a run.

Salt Lake continues its homestand for two more games with the Sacramento River Cats with a pair of day games. First pitch comes at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday and 12:05 p.m. on Monday. Tickets for all Salt Lake Bees games can be found at www.slbees.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.