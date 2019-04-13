Isotopes Open Series with 10-3 Loss to Rainiers

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





AT THE DISH: In his Isotopes debut, veteran outfielder Craig Gentry finished the game 2-for-5 with a strikeout ... Isotopes infielder Elliot Soto was not retired on the night, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Evan Grills took the loss after allowing six runs over his 4.1 innings on the mound. The southpaw struck out two and walked one ... Reliever Nelson Gonzalez yielded four runs on five hits over 2.1 innings ... Jesus Tinoco recorded 1.1 innings of scoreless work out of the bullpen.

TOPES TIDBITS: Friday's loss marks the first losing streak of the season for Albuquerque, now having lost two in a row ...Sam Hilliard's ejection in the ninth inning was the first for the Isotopes in 2019 ... Through the first nine games of 2019, the Isotopes remain the only team in Triple-A baseball without a stolen base.

ON DECK: Albuquerque Isotopes at Tacoma Rainiers, 6:05 p.m. MT, Cheney Stadium

PROBABLES: Isotopes: RHP Ryan Castellani (0-0, 4.50), Rainiers: RHP Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 6.35)

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.