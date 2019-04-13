Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-4)

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #10: Nashville Sounds (3-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-4)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Phillips Valdez (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Burch Smith (0-0, 0.00)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Starting on the Right Track: Last night's series opener against San Antonio was the third opener for Nashville in 2019. With the 7-3 win, they are now 2-1 in openers. They are just 1-5 in all other games.

If One Walks, We All Walk: The Sounds have three of the top seven players in walks drawn among Pacific Coast League players. Wille Calhoun leads the circuit in walks with eight, and Nolan Fontana and Eli White are tied for fourth with seven each.

Off The Trail: Last night's come-from-behind win was the first of the season for Nashville. Additionally, it was the first game the Sounds won when trailing after six or seven innings.

That's Rich: Last night's starter Richelson Peña turned in the best performance by a Sounds starter in 2019. The right-hander was the first Nashville hurler this year to turn in a performance past six innings. Peña and Ariel Jurado have the lone quality starts for Nashville.

Get Defensive: Nashville struggled defensively in the first five games of the season and committed six errors as a team. In the last four games they have played errorless baseball. The Sounds have gone 43 innings since a throwing error was committed by Phillips Valdez against the Iowa Cubs on April 8.

Starting Hot: Andy Ibáñez has hit safely in each of his first six games this season. After beginning the campaign back in Arizona due to an oblique injury, Ibáñez ranks among Pacific Coast League leaders in batting average (3rd, .488) and on-base percentage (T4th, .500). Three of his games are multi-hit affairs, including back-to-back three-hit performances to start the season.

What's the word around Nashville?

Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5)

Hmmmm we need to talk...

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Rangers have placed 2B Rougned Odor on 10-day injured list retroactive to April 11 with right knee sprain. Contract of INF Danny Santana has been selected from Nashville. RHP Edinson Volquez transferred from 10 to 60-day IL.

