I-Cubs and Dodgers Split Twin Bill
April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (6-3) and Oklahoma City Dodgers (4-5) divided a double-header, Saturday at Principal Park. The Dodgers captured Game 1 3-0, before the I-Cubs rebounded with a 2-1 victory in Game 2.
A three-run third inning for the Dodgers was enough to take Game 1. A leadoff walk dished out by Matt Swarmer turned into the first run of the inning and Will Smith capped the effort with a two-out, two-run home run. The I-Cubs were held to three hits - off the bats of Phillip Evans, Dixon Machado and Swarmer - and walked four times as they were shut out for the first time this season.
Oklahoma City kept the momentum into Game 2 as the Dodgers struck first with an unearned run in the second. Trent Giambrone evened the score in the bottom of the frame with a rocket over the fence in left for his third home run of the season. Iowa took the lasting edge in the sixth, spurred by a Giambrone single. Wynton Bernard replaced Giambrone on the bases and the I-Cubs got two on after Machado drew a walk. Donnie Dewees came through in the clutch with a single to right that scored the winning run from second.
Postgame Notes
- Pitcher Matt Swarmer recorded his first career hit in Game 1.
- Iowa native Colin Rea (6.0IP, 5H, 1R, 0ER, 3BB, 5K) grabbed the win in Game 2 in his first career start at Principal Park.
- Trent Giambrone recorded Iowa's only multi-hit effort, going 2-for-3 with a home run in Game 2.
Iowa and Oklahoma City play the third game of the set at 1:08 p.m. tomorrow at Principal Park. Promotions include Pedal to the Park, Food Pantry, Kids Run the Bases, Family Four Pack and Cubbie's Kids Club. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
