Albuquerque Flips the Script as Rainiers Take Big Loss to Even Series

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release





Tacoma, Wash. - One night after the Tacoma Rainiers matched their season-highs in runs and hits, the Albuquerque Isotopes limited Tacoma to a 1-for-12 night with runners in scoring position and responded with an 11-2 showing on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium to even the four-game series at one victory each.

After a 35-minute rain delay, right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-1) pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for the Rainiers (4-6), allowing seven runs (five earned), on six hits and five free passes. The Colombian hurler recorded six of his 11 outs via the strikeout before being replaced by 2018 Draft selection Penn Murfee in the 4th inning.

After 2 1/3 innings of two-run baseball, Murfee was followed by righties David McKay (1 2/3 IP, 1 ER) and Matt Festa (1 1/3 IP, 1 ER), who also struggled with their command. In total, all four Tacoma pitchers allowed at least one run and the staff walked a season-worst 10 Isotopes (6-4).

Offensively, catcher Jose Lobaton tagged his third home run of the season, all coming in his last five games, while center fielder Braden Bishop and first baseman Joey Curletta each provided a pair of hits.

The Rainiers claimed game one of the four-game tilt with a 10-3 victory on Thursday, matching a season-best 13 hits and striking out a season-low three times.

Sunday's match-up between Tacoma and Albuquerque provides the first day game at Cheney Stadium in 2019 with a 1:35 p.m. PDT start. Fans are encouraged to show off their pearly whites at the first Smile Sunday of the season, presented by Smile Generation.

All tickets, group outings, and suites packages for the 2019 season are available for purchase in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office, online at TacomaRainiers.com and WeRTacoma.com, or over the phone at (253) 752-7707. The most up-to-date news and notes about the Rainiers throughout the season can be found by following the Rainiers on Twitter (@RainiersLand), Instagram (tacomarainiers) or liking the team on Facebook.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.