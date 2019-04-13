Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (5-4) vs. Nashville Sounds (3-6)

Game #10/Home Game #5

Saturday, April 13, 7:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Phillips Valdez (0-0, 0.00)

Bomb Squad: Keston Hiura, Tyler Saladino, and Tyrone Taylor all went deep for the Missions last night. The three home runs were a season high for San Antonio. Tyler Saladino's inside-the-park home run was the first of its kind for the Missions since Josh Naylor did so exactly one year ago, on April 12 against Arkansas.

Ridin' Solo: All three runs in last night's 7-3 loss for San Antonio came via solo home runs. Of the 10 home runs the Missions have slugged in 2019, eight have been solo shots. Lucas Erceg and Tyrone Taylor have the only two-run blasts on the season.

Runs in Bunches: The Missions have had issues with giving up crooked numbers. Opponents have collected 10 multi-run innings against the Missions. Of the 40 runs Missions pitchers have allowed this season, 31 have come as a part of multi-run innings. Last night's seven-run outburst in the eighth inning was the most allowed in a single inning by Missions pitching this season and the most since they surrendered seven in the seventh inning on June 10, 2018 against Corpus Christi.

Error Oddity: Last night was the first time the Missions committed an error and lost a game. They had been 4-0 when committing at least one error in a game. Their three errors last night matched a season-high. They also committed three errors on April 9 in the home opener against Memphis.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Jerry Briggs (@BriggsMissions) Skyler Ewing has quite a family history in San Antonio. The veteran catcher for @missionsmilb says his seventh great uncle, James L. Ewing III, died in the battle of the Alamo. atmilb.com/2X70INO

Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) Baseball's No. 20 overall prospect Keston Hiura keeps on slugging with another homer for @missionsmilb. #Brewers [ð'¥] atmlb.com/2IdJB9X San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb) Don't forget we've got postgame fireworks tonight presented by @tacobell! #FunsOnTap

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.