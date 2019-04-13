River Cats drop close one with Bees
April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Sacramento River Cats (5-5) put runners at the corners with one out in the ninth inning but failed to capitalize as the Salt Lake Bees (3-6) took game two of the series, 4-3.
Sacramento had a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning until a two-run shot off the bat of Bees catcher Jose Briceno gave Salt Lake a one-run advantage. They came close to relinquishing that lead in the ninth when Mike Gerber's double and an error put two runners on, but right-hander Taylor Cole would strike out Donovan Solano and Stephen Vogt consecutively to end the threat.
Gerber, along with left fielder Anthony Garcia and designated hitter Michael Reed, contributed with two hits each in the loss. For Gerber, it was his fifth multi-hit game of the year - all of which are part of a seven-game hitting streak.
The River Cats are back on the field tomorrow afternoon as lefty Andrew Suarez (0-1, 10.29) will be on the mound hoping to rebound from his last start. The Bees have not yet named a starter for Sunday's matinee. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.5 FM.
Additional Notes
- With right-hander Enderson Franco's 3.2-inning outing on Saturday night, six of the last seven River Cats starters have failed to pitch more than four innings. Ty Blach's five frames on Friday are the most over the seven-game stretch.
- Catcher Stephen Vogt threw out a runner attempting to steal second base in the second inning, which is a welcome sight for the club as Vogt has continued to garner strength back into his throwing arm after 2017's collision at home plate and the eventual surgery that stemmed from the injury.
The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the three-time World Champion San Francisco Giants. The team plays at Raley Field in West Sacramento, consistently voted one of the top ballparks in America. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans, and Flex Plans can be purchased for the River Cats' 20th season by calling the River Cats Ticket Hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487). The only place to guarantee official River Cats tickets is at www.rivercats.com. For information on other events at Raley Field, visit www.raleyfield.com.
