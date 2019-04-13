Chihuahuas Rally from Four-Run Hole to Win

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 in the seventh inning Friday before scoring six unanswered runs to beat the Reno Aces 6-4. The victory gives El Paso back-to-back wins for the first time in 2019.

The Chihuahuas had four hits and a walk in the seventh inning, including a game-tying double by Michael Gettys. Jose Pirela's broken-bat, bases-loaded, two-run single came with two outs in the eighth to put El Paso ahead. Luis Perdomo pitched the final two innings to secure the first save of his professional career.

Dietrich Enns pitched four shutout innings, allowing only one hit and striking out four for El Paso. Ty France went 3-for-4 with three singles for the Chihuahuas. Five of El Paso's nine games this year have been decided by one or two runs.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/04/12/580051#game_state=preview,game_tab=,game=580051

Team Records: El Paso (3-6), Reno (3-6)

Next Game: Saturday, 5:05 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Chris Rowley (0-0, 7.20) vs. Reno LHP Anthony Vasquez (0-0, 7.20). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

