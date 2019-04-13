Bullpen Struggles in 12-7 Loss to El Paso
April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - The Aces received a strong start Saturday from left-handed pitcher, Anthony Vazquez, who went five innings allowing just four hits and one run. The Aces brought a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning thanks to doubles from Abraham Almonte and Domingo Leyba along with a home run from Yasmany Tomas. Things soured after that.
Relievers Robby Scott, Joey Krehbiel, and Braden Shipley gave up 12 hits, three home runs, and eleven runs in four innings of relief. The meat of order (batters 3-6) for El Paso went a combined 9-19 with six runs, eight RBI, and two home runs on the day. El Paso center fielder, Michael Gettys, led the charge for the Chihuahuas with three hits including a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI. Left fielder, Jose Pirela, mirrored Gettys with three hits, two runs scored, and two RBI as well. Aces right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke will look for his second win of the year Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m at Greater Nevada Field.
Top Performers - Reno
Abraham Almonte (2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)
Travis Snider (2-for-4, R, BB)
Yasmany Tomas (2-for-5, HR, RBI, R)
Top Performers - El Paso
Seth Mejias-Brean (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R)
Jose Pirela (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI)
Michael Gettys (3-for-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI)
Tomorrow's Matchup
DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV
Sunday April 14 El Paso Chihuahuas RHP Taylor Clarke vs. LHP Jerry Keel 1:05 p.m. KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
Six Spot: El Paso's six-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning was the most runs Reno has allowed in a single inning this season. The previous high was set on April 10 in the bottom of the first inning against the Fresno Grizzlies. Southpaw Robby Scott was tagged for five runs on five hits in .2 innings and Joey Krehbiel allowed one before escaping.
Milestone: With a pinch-hit at-bat in the bottom of the 7th inning, Cody Decker has officially appeared in 1,000 career Minor League games. Decker, who joined the D-back's organization last season, has played 69 games with Triple-A Reno. He's played 535 games at the Triple-A level, 266 in Double-A, 130 in Advanced-A, 7 in Full-A and 62 in Rookie ball. He received one career Major League call-up and finished with eight at-bats.
