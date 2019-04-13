Redbirds Fly Past Express 9-4

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (4-6) sent 12 men to the plate in an eight-run fifth inning to secure a 9-4 victory over the Round Rock Express (6-4) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Express RHP Brendan McCurry (1-1, 6.14) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and a walk in 2.1 innings of relief. On the winning side, Memphis RHP Harold Arauz (1-0, 6.00) held Round Rock to four runs on eight hits in 6.0 innings in what was his Triple-A debut.

The visitors plated the game's first run in the top of the third inning as 3B Tommy Edman singled, stole second base and scored on an ensuing Adolis Garcia single. Round Rock answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead. DH Taylor Jones worked a leadoff walk before being erased at second base on a Garrett Stubbs fielder's choice. SS Myles Straw followed up with a single before 2B Jack Mayfield drove in both runners with a long single.

An inning later, E-Train 1B AJ Reed scored on a Jones double to extend Round Rock's lead to 3-1. However, the Memphis bats came alive in the top of the fifth to break the game wide open. Edman, CF Lane Thomas, 1B John Nogowski and Garcia teamed up for four singles, plating a pair of runs and chasing McCurry from the game. With LHP Kent Emanuel on in relief, 2B Drew Robinson worked a walk before DH Ramon Urias cleared the bases with a double.

The big inning continued as C Joe Hudson scored Urias with a single before racing home on an Edman double, his second hit of the inning. Thomas dealt the final blow with an RBI single that scored Edman to make it 9-3.

Round Rock's final run of the contest came via a solo Yordan Alvarez home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, upping his team-leading season total to six. The blast, which careened of the light pole above the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka in deep right field, was tracked at 485 feet.

The Express transform into the Round Rock Chupacabras for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. matinee against the Redbirds as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion campaign. Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-0, 1.69) is scheduled to face Memphis LHP Austin Gomber (1-0, 3.27).

