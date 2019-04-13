Redbirds Fly Past Express 9-4
April 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (4-6) sent 12 men to the plate in an eight-run fifth inning to secure a 9-4 victory over the Round Rock Express (6-4) on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.
Express RHP Brendan McCurry (1-1, 6.14) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on six hits and a walk in 2.1 innings of relief. On the winning side, Memphis RHP Harold Arauz (1-0, 6.00) held Round Rock to four runs on eight hits in 6.0 innings in what was his Triple-A debut.
The visitors plated the game's first run in the top of the third inning as 3B Tommy Edman singled, stole second base and scored on an ensuing Adolis Garcia single. Round Rock answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead. DH Taylor Jones worked a leadoff walk before being erased at second base on a Garrett Stubbs fielder's choice. SS Myles Straw followed up with a single before 2B Jack Mayfield drove in both runners with a long single.
An inning later, E-Train 1B AJ Reed scored on a Jones double to extend Round Rock's lead to 3-1. However, the Memphis bats came alive in the top of the fifth to break the game wide open. Edman, CF Lane Thomas, 1B John Nogowski and Garcia teamed up for four singles, plating a pair of runs and chasing McCurry from the game. With LHP Kent Emanuel on in relief, 2B Drew Robinson worked a walk before DH Ramon Urias cleared the bases with a double.
The big inning continued as C Joe Hudson scored Urias with a single before racing home on an Edman double, his second hit of the inning. Thomas dealt the final blow with an RBI single that scored Edman to make it 9-3.
Round Rock's final run of the contest came via a solo Yordan Alvarez home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, upping his team-leading season total to six. The blast, which careened of the light pole above the Bullpen Bar by Dripping Springs Vodka in deep right field, was tracked at 485 feet.
The Express transform into the Round Rock Chupacabras for Sunday's 1:05 p.m. matinee against the Redbirds as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion campaign. Round Rock RHP Rogelio Armenteros (1-0, 1.69) is scheduled to face Memphis LHP Austin Gomber (1-0, 3.27).
For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th anniversary season using #20STROng.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2019
- Aviators fly over Grizzlies 6-2 on Saturday - Fresno Grizzlies
- Albuquerque Flips the Script as Rainiers Take Big Loss to Even Series - Tacoma Rainiers
- Salt Lake Tops Sacramento - Salt Lake Bees
- Isotopes Back in Win Column with 11-2 Victory at Tacoma - Albuquerque Isotopes
- River Cats drop close one with Bees - Sacramento River Cats
- I-Cubs and Dodgers Split Twin Bill - Iowa Cubs
- Bullpen Struggles in 12-7 Loss to El Paso - Reno Aces
- Dodgers, I-Cubs Split Doubleheader - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Long Ball Leads to Loss for Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Fly Past Express 9-4 - Round Rock Express
- Chihuahuas Heat up Late to Take Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Smith, Saladino Even the Series for San Antonio - San Antonio Missions
- Eight-Run Fifth Shoots Memphis to 9-4 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers & Baby Cakes Split Piece of Saturday Twinbill - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Looking for Bullpen Improvement - San Antonio Missions
- 'Cakes Split Twin Bill - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (3-6) at San Antonio Missions (5-4) - Nashville Sounds
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. El Paso - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (3-6) at Round Rock Express (3-6) - Memphis Redbirds
- Welcoming That Winning Feeling - San Antonio Missions
- Wilkerson's Effort Not Enough as Missions Drop Series Opener - San Antonio Missions
- Offense Explodes as Rainiers Rout Isotopes Before Friday Night Fireworks - Tacoma Rainiers
- Big Rally for Naught - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Open Series with 10-3 Loss to Rainiers - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Rally from Four-Run Hole to Win - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Duplantier's Debut Spoiled by Chihuahuas Comeback - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.