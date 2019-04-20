Offense comes alive in rout of Bees

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (7-8) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 11-5 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (4-10) on Friday night.

After giving up the first run of the game, Sacramento tallied eight consecutive runs over the next three innings and wouldn't look back. Home runs from outfielders Mike Yastrzemski and Mac Williamson highlighted the offensive outburst, with Williamson's three-run shot in the third extending the lead to five.

All nine River Cats batters recorded at least one hit in the contest. Infielders Donovan Solano and Austin Slater, as well as Williamson, led the way with two hits each.

For Saturday night's televised game, southpaw Andrew Suarez (1-1, 5.40) is set to make his fourth start of the season while the Bees will send newly-added righty Parker Bridwell to the mound. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live on the CW-31 (KMAX), or online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- Williamson's homer snapped a drought of 80 plate appearances without a home run, dating back to July 26 when he clubbed his 13th and final long ball of the 2018 season.

- With first baseman Anthony Garcia's two fielding errors on Saturday night, the River Cats have now committed at least one error in six straight games. In defense of Garcia, it was just his fifth time playing first base as a professional.

