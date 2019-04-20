Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds

San Antonio Missions (7-7) at Nashville Sounds (4-10)

Game #15/Away Game #8

Saturday, April 20, 6:35 p.m.

First Tennessee Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (1-0, 0.82) vs. LHP Taylor Hearn (1-2, 3.86)

Let's Try This Again: The Missions are playing their first game since Wednesday night after rain postponed their Thursday matchup with the Memphis Redbirds as well as last night's game against Nashville. Thursday's game will be made up on May 27 as part of a doubleheader and last night's game will be made up Sunday as part of a doubleheader. The Nashville Sounds also had issues with the weather Thursday as their game against Round Rock had to be suspended in the bottom of the second inning. They will complete that game on May 27.

vs. Nashville: San Antonio and Nashville are facing off for the fifth time this season and for the first time in Nashville. The Missions and Sounds split their series in San Antonio from April 12-15. The Sounds won the opening game and the series finale.

Welcome Back: For the first time since Opening Night on April 4, Missions outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. will be active and ready to play. Stokes was placed on the Injured List and has been inactive since April 6 dealing with an oblique injury. With Corey Ray now being placed on the Injured List, it is a welcome return for Stokes. In his one game this season, Stokes is 2-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Tom Haudricourt (@Haudricourt)

#Brewers INF prospect Mauricio Dubon is picking up where he left off before tearing ACL early last season. Has homered in last two games, and since 0-for-11 start to season is batting .327 over last 12 games for @missionsmilb with 8 R, 4 SB, 6 RBI and .867 OPS.

Tom Haudricourt (@Haudricourt)

I wasn't sure if #Brewers 3B prospect Lucas Erceg would be assigned to AAA level to start season but he was and is doing great for @missionsmilb. Over last nine games, has 3 HRs, 8 RBI, .370 BA, .500 OBP and 1.278 OPS.

